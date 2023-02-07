Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB $680 $750 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now on sale at Amazon, with the 256GB version being cheaper than the 128GB storage option. That's a pretty great price and the lowest we've seen so far for this particular model. $680 at Amazon

Samsung Unpacked just revealed the new Galaxy S23 series, and while those phones are absolutely the new hotness, it's not like they're suddenly the only Samsungs around. And while we're seeing plenty of attractive launch deals for those, we've also spotted a fantastic offer on one of last year's Galaxy flagships. If you head over to Amazon now, you can snag the 256GB S22 for an amazing deal of only $680 — lower than even the 128GB model. Without a doubt, this is one of the best prices we've ever seen on this model, so don't miss out.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched back in early 2022, and it quickly became one of our favorite 5G smartphones to play with. Even now, when compared to the newer S23, the S22 holds its own.

With a 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S22 is perfect for someone looking for a smaller phone with great specs. The phone features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM and the AMOLED display supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The camera system is pretty impressive, too, with a 50MP primary camera ensuring you get the sharpest pictures you can get.

The 3,700mAH battery will keep your device running for the whole day. If you have any issues and are running low, the 25W fast charging capabilities will get you back to 100% in no time. You can also charge this phone wirelessly, which is pretty awesome. Since you're saving money, you may want to look into one of these awesome Galaxy S22 wireless chargers too.

As the Galaxy S23 phones will finally become the go-to Samsung choice, we expect to see the S22 prices come down even more. For now, the $680 256GB version of the S22 is a spectacular option.