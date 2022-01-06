Samsung has come a long way from its TouchWiz days when it was frequently criticized for its slow software rollout speed. The company has managed to set a new benchmark by updating all its recent flagships and mid-range devices to Android 12/One UI 4 in record time and besting its own schedule. However, the Korean smartphone maker is in no mood to slow down and has now released the January 2022 security patch for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

SamMobile reports the security patch with the BULF firmware is available for the three S21 variants in the Netherlands only for now. Going by the company's track record, a wider rollout should happen in the coming few days. Apart from security fixes, the changelog also mentions "overall stability of functions." That in itself does not mean much, but here's hoping that Samsung has fixed all the bugs Galaxy S21 owners have reported after installing the Android 12 update.

The S21 series was the first in Samsung's lineup to receive the Android 12 update last November. The initial release was pulled after a few weeks due to some bugs, but the company quickly addressed them and resumed the rollout in December. The January 2022 patch is the first update it is receiving after that, so it should have a few under the hood improvements. You can check if the update is available for download on your Galaxy S21 by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung is typically faster than Google in updating its flagship devices to the latest monthly security patch. While the latter managed to roll out the January 2022 update a couple of days ahead of the Korean smartphone giant this time around, its flagship phones — the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro — are only slated to receive the patch in late January. So, despite the delay, Samsung has once again managed to beat Google in rolling out the monthly security patch to its flagship devices. What's also important to note is the S21 series is not the first Samsung device to receive the January 2022 patch, as the mid-range Galaxy A51 got it last week.

Yubiko Keyport Pivot 2.0 review: A two-factor stocking stuffer you should have bought last month It's $25 and holds house keys and 2FA hardware keys alike with a clever screw mechanism

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email