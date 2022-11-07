In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.

Based on Android 13, Samsung's One UI 5 skin packs several notable enhancements to improve usability. This includes deeper Material You integration with additional color palettes for the dynamic theming engine, new multitasking gestures, a tweaked notification panel, new app icons, and enhancements in the Camera app's Pro mode. Check out an exhaustive list of all the new features in One UI 5 here.

For now, Samsung seems to have released the One UI 5 firmware for the Galaxy S21 series in Spain, the UK, and Germany (via Reddit). A wider rollout should happen later this week. The DVJC build weighs over 1.5GB+ in size, so make sure to connect your phone to a Wi-Fi network before starting the download process.

Besides all the new features in Samsung's latest skin and Android 13, you can also try out two new One UI 5-compatible Good Lock modules recently released by the Korean giant that provide additional customization options.

Samsung is already beta testing One UI 5 for a bunch of its other devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, and Galaxy S20 series. The final stable firmware for these phones should roll out before the end of this year, as per Samsung's One UI 5 release timeline.