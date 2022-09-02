Android Police’s Mobile Photography Week is now behind us, but Samsung’s reputation for regular software updates has a reason for us to remain excited about cameras. With every new Galaxy device launch, a few new model-exclusive features trickle down to older Galaxy phones, including software-enabled camera smarts and social media app integration. However, we have learned that a Galaxy S22 series-exclusive camera feature, called Detail Enhancer, may not make it to the Galaxy S21 models, and that isn’t entirely a bad thing.

According to a Samsung Korea Community moderator (via SamMobile), Samsung plans to improve the Galaxy S21 camera with an upcoming software update. However, the phone’s Neural Processing Unit isn’t fast enough to match the Galaxy S22’s camera performance while using the AI-based Detail Enhancer feature.

The moderator says Samsung will try more but cannot confirm that the S21 will get the feature. In our Galaxy S21 Ultra review, we found it to be the best camera phone we had ever used, with excellent detail reproduction, an impressive 10x zoom, and just-right image processing. So, you still have a great camera phone even if you miss out on the Detail Enhancer.

There is a silver lining, though — the moderator confirmed stock camera feature integration with Snapchat is in the pipeline for the Galaxy S21 series. Although an official release date for the update isn’t set in stone, the Snapchat app on your S21 will soon allow high-res image capture without necessitating a switch to the default camera app. As a result, you get the best of both worlds — Snapchat’s filters and the convenience of sharing media with your friends directly, combined with Samsung features like night mode, Space Zoom, and portrait video. All things considered, the future update could be worth the wait.