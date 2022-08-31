Samsung started the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 just a few days before Android 13's public release. The company has since then made the beta available in more countries and seeded a second build with plenty of bug fixes. Typically, the Korean giant releases a new One UI beta for its latest flagship devices first and then expands it to its last year's flagships a few months later. This time, though, Samsung is already making the Galaxy S21's One UI 5 beta live in selected countries—just a few weeks after the S22's beta went live.

SamMobile reports that Samsung's One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra is live in South Korea and the UK. As with the S22 beta, slots are limited for the program. So, if you want to try out Samsung's flavor of Android 13 on your Galaxy phone ahead of its release, make sure to enroll yourself as soon as possible. If the program is live in your region, you can follow our guide on how to install the One UI 5 beta on your Samsung phone. The program should expand to more regions in mainland Europe, China, and India in the coming weeks.

Note that upgrading to the Android 13 beta will not wipe the data on your phone. However, if you leave the program midway and decide to downgrade to Android 12, your device will be wiped clean.

Most of the One UI 5 features, as seen on the Galaxy S22 series, should also be available on Samsung's last year's flagship devices. This includes improved Material You and dynamic theming, OCR support in the Gallery app, minor UI tweaks, multi-user support, tweaked Camera app interface, and a new Privacy hub.

The One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S21 comes hot on the heels of the company announcing some camera improvements for the phone as a part of a second August 2022 update.