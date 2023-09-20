Summary Android 14-based One UI 6 beta is now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in South Korea, indicating that an update is on its way for international markets as well.

Users can sign up for Samsung's official beta program through the Samsung Members app to receive the One UI 6 beta.

The One UI 6 update will bring visual changes to the quick settings panel and camera app, as well as many features of Android 14.

Android 14 for the Google Pixel 7 series and other Google phones is just around the corner. But that doesn’t mean Samsung phones are too behind the curve, as the company is working on bringing the latest Android version topped with its own One UI flavor to the recent Galaxy flagships. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has already received a couple of beta builds, the two-year-old Galaxy S21 series is now picking up its first One UI 6 beta.

Considering the Galaxy S23 is Samsung’s latest flagship series, it was naturally the first in line to get the One UI 6 beta. It is already on its third beta version and should reach the stable release stage sooner rather than later. It was only yesterday that the Galaxy S22 got its first Android 14 beta, and it’s now the Galaxy S21's turn.

X (formerly Twitter) user @theonecid recently spotted the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta hitting the Galaxy S21 series handsets in South Korea — Samsung typically begins software rollouts from its home market before making them available elsewhere. According to the screenshot, the update is rolling out to all Galaxy S21 variants in the country, including unlocked models as well as those on South Korean carriers SKT, KT, and LGU+. Since this is a major version bump for the handset, Sammobile estimates the update size to be at least 2.5GB.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced in its community forums about the One UI 6 beta heading to the Galaxy S21 lineup, but this screenshot of a message from Samsung is a clear sign that the update is indeed on its way. Once such updates begin rolling out in South Korea, they don’t usually take very long to spread to more countries, including the United States. So, your Galaxy S21 handset could be next in line for the update.

To receive the One UI 6 beta, make sure to sign up for Samsung’s official beta program through the Samsung Members app. The slots are limited, so you may need to hurry to reserve a place. Once registered, your Galaxy S21 will receive the One UI 6 beta build soon after it reaches your region. We are hoping that the update includes the latest September security patch as it did for the Galaxy S22 yesterday.

Samsung’s One UI 6 update will treat you with a bunch of visual changes that will be evident right off the bat. For starters, the company has revamped the quick settings panel, taking design cues from Pixel phones. And there is a new way to directly access the quick setting menu, skipping the notification portion altogether. The camera app will also appear slightly tweaked, while a neat camera widget will let you create shortcuts for the custom camera modes you often use. And then there are all the goodies coming along with Android 14.

Thanks: Moshe