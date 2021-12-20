We've been spending these cold winter nights huddled up by the fireplace, sipping eggnog and watching It's a Wonderful Life on repeat. As relaxing as that may sound, one singular, intrusive thought continues to haunt us. Samsung has yet to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, even as 2022 rapidly approaches in just a couple of weeks. Well, dear reader, wonder no more. Samsung's upcoming mid-range flagship killer might finally have a date.

This latest leak in a long, long line of reports surrounding this device comes to us from Evan Blass, with a simple tease and a fresh look at the front of the S21 FE. According to evleaks, January 11th is the date in question, echoing something we heard from Jon Prosser and AP's own Max Weinbach way back in October. Recent rumors had an early January announcement all but confirmed, though with the date set so far in advance, the specifics always felt a little shaky. With this latest tweet, it seems like the S21 FE's launch might finally be set in stone.

Today's leak comes just a couple of days after the phone's full specs sheet leaked out onto the web, leaving little to the imagination outside of North American pricing. It's the end of a long road for this phone, which initially started showing up on the web in April of this year. At the time, a late-summer launch seemed all but inevitable, perhaps even timed to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 as a more affordable counterpart. Instead, the S21 FE will act as a prelude to the S22 series rumored to be launching in February, one last gadget to tempt potential phone owners with a slightly cheaper unit.

