Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE has been occupying our thoughts for kind of a long time. Given how it will succeed last year's Galaxy S20 FE, the phone was previously geared for a launch this year, but Samsung reportedly had some internal issues that caused it to get pushed back a few months. At one point, the company might have even questioned moving forward with the phone's very release. Nonetheless, it's looking like it's geared for a January launch, shortly before the upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup gets introduced in February. We now have some live pictures of the fully assembled device, giving us a slightly better look at Samsung's next big launch.

The shots were shared by Twitter user @Abhisheksoni130 and further support what we've heard to date about the handset's design. Like its predecessor, it will have a plastic back and a triple rear camera setup, but with a metal frame to make it feel solid despite its cheaper, lighter build. It doesn't have a headphone jack, and this time around, it's also taking a page from the more expensive S21 phones and removing the SD card slot (which was present in its predecessor).

We already know pretty much everything through previous leaks — there's almost nothing left to reveal, except for maybe the price. The phone will come with a 4,500 mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and up to 256GB of storage. This tweet attempts to further confirm the presence of a Snapdragon 888 and a 120Hz display.

If all these leaks do hold water, there's a little less than two months left until Samsung officially takes the wraps off this phone.

