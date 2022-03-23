The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is down to its lowest price we’ve ever seen in the US with a $150 discount from Amazon. That brings the price down to $550, but that's not the only deal on offer. If you buy directly from Samsung online, you’ll get a $100 discount and an extra $100 online credit to spend on accessories.

For a short period, Samsung sold the Galaxy S21 FE at $600 only a month after its launch. The price then increased again to its MSRP of $700 after this sale, and while we’ve seen the price fluctuate over time, this from Amazon is by far the lowest we’ve seen the phone.

That $550 price is for the phone with 128GB of storage, and it’s available in three colors with your options being Graphite, Olive, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE down to $550

For those who want the phone with 256GB of storage, there's no deal from Amazon. If you buy directly from Samsung, there's a $100 off the 256GB variant bringing the price from $770 to $670. We don’t know how long these deals will last, so you may want to buy one as soon as possible if you're interested.

Trade-in deals through Samsung's website currently go up to $482, but there’s also an additional $100 of Samsung Credit if you decide not to trade any devices in. If you opt to buy directly through Samsung, you’ll be taken to a page where you can spend your credit on various accessories. These include Galaxy Buds Pro headphones, Galaxy S21 FE cases, and phone chargers. There’s even the Samsung Freestyle projector in here, but that price starts at $900, so it will cost you remarkably more than the phone itself. If you want the absolute cheapest price for the phone itself, opt for Amazon. For those who want extra accessories, alongside an impressive discount, you want to go to Samsung's website.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE down to $600, plus $100 credit for Samsung.com

