Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE has got to be right up there on the list of the most-leaked devices ever. At least, it sure seems like we know pretty much everything there is to know about it — we’ve seen images, specifications, supposed launch dates, you name it. We even heard rumors of the device being canceled at one point. But just when you think the leaks can’t possibly get any better (or worse), some real-life, hands-on videos of the phone have emerged.

Multiple videos have surfaced online over the past couple days showcasing the yet-to-be-released Galaxy S21 FE in all its glory, and although some have been removed, others remain. One YouTube video from HDblog highlights the phone’s flat 6.4-inch AMOLED display with those thin bezels and FHD+ resolution, as well as the matte-finished rear panel with color-matched camera housing. We get started with an unboxing that shows off the phone, some documentation, a USB Type-C cable, and a SIM-tray ejector tool in an eco-friendly retail box (I guess we’re all over the charger removal at this point,right?).

We also get a quick tour of the software, confirming that it is indeed running Android 12 based on One UI 4 out of the box, as previous rumors suggested.We even get to see some photo and video samples from the phone’s rear and front-facing cameras (this could pretty much pass as a full review at this point), and they don’t look bad at all. This particular SKU is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, but regions like Europe will have to make do with the Exynos 2100.

The phone here is a graphite-colored S21 FE, but other options — olive green, lavender, and white — will be available at launch. You can see the lavender color in this Instagram hands-on video, and it looks stunning:

We're expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in early January at a competitive price. However, given that the expected release date for the Galaxy S22 series with a newer chip and better specs is not exactly far away, it will be interesting to see how that affects the S21 FE’s sales.

Xiaomi 12 leaked renders and video show all ahead of next week's launch That's one thicc camera

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email