Going by the rumor mill, the Galaxy S21 FE has had a pretty rocky journey. First, its launch was delayed by a couple of months before leaks eventually claimed that the device was canceled altogether due to the chip shortage. Given the success of the Galaxy S20 FE, it would have been a shame to see Samsung not launch its successor. Thankfully, recent rumors indicate that the company is well on track to launch its next Fan Edition device at an Unpacked event in the first week of January. Spoiling Samsung's upcoming event somewhat, the S21 FE's key specifications and marketing images have been posted online by Coinbrs.

The leak reveals that the Galaxy S21 FE will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, covered with Gorilla Glass and housing an in-display fingerprint scanner. The rear will be made of polycarbonate plastic and a camera module comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide, and a depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Depending on the market, the Fan Edition Galaxy S21 will feature a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. A 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support will power the device. The design of the Galaxy S21 FE in the images perfectly matches its previously leaked renders.

From the leak, it is clear that the Galaxy S21 FE will be a cut-down version of the S21, with a slightly larger display, cheaper build quality, and an inferior camera setup. It will be interesting to see how Samsung positions this device, especially since its flagship series is almost always available at a discount.

As the Galaxy S21 FE launch date nears, expect more leaks detailing its various features and specs to pop up, and we'll hopefully soon learn its price.

