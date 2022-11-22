Samsung's One UI 5 rollout pace has been stellar this year. It has updated almost its entire flagship Galaxy S, Note, and Flip/Fold devices launched in the last couple of years to Android 13 in the last month. Even better, many of its mid-range devices have also received the latest Android release. Now, just a day after the Galaxy S20 FE received its One UI 5 update, the Korean smartphone maker has seeded the firmware for two more of its devices: the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy A71.

For the Galaxy S21 FE, the One UI 5 firmware G990BXXU2DVK3 is currently available for the international G990B variant (via SamMobile). The carrier and US variants of the phone should get the build in the coming weeks. With this rollout, Samsung is on track to update its entire Galaxy S21 lineup to Android 13 by the month's end. It achieved this within a month of releasing the stable One UI 5 build for the Galaxy S22 series, its current flagship lineup.

The Galaxy A71's Android 13 firmware is now available to download in Poland (via SamMobile), and it should expand to other EU countries in the coming days. The DVK1 firmware weighs over 1.5GB and brings all the One UI 5 goodies to Samsung's 2019's mid-ranger. This is also the last major OS update for the A71. It launched with Android 10 and has received two major OS releases so far. After Android 13, Samsung will only roll out security patches for the device.

Samsung is not content with its speedy One UI 5 rollout, though. The company wants to bring the Android 14 update to its devices even faster in 2023. It is unclear how the company will achieve this, but we presume it will involve working closely with Google.