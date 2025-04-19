It takes a lot to get me to feel strongly about a smartphone, but I hate the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. I don't often celebrate a device losing software support, but Samsung is doing Galaxy S20 Ultra owners a favor. If you've hung in with one this long, I hope this is the catalyst you need to upgrade.

It's not just the Galaxy S20 Ultra's poor performance that draws my ire. The phone ushered in an era for Samsung of overpriced, ugly flagships. It signaled a change in the company's design language, one we haven't seen cycle through. I dislike the Galaxy S20 Ultra because it displays Samsung at its worst, ignoring design, performance, and features for a bloated device that no one asked for.