Samsung has been killing it with swift OS updates in recent years, and it's no different with Android 12. In its bid to get the excellent One UI 4 out to as many phones as possible, as quickly as possible, the rollout process has now reached the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 series. This comes right after Samsung started bumping the S20 and Note 20 to the latest version of Android — the Korean company is showing no signs of slowing down, which is excellent news for its customers.

As reported by XDA Developers, Samsung has originally estimated a 2022 release for One UI 4 on the year-old S20 FE and two-year-old S10, so this early update comes as a nice holiday surprise for owners of the two devices.

The global Galaxy S10 (SM-G97xF) — that's the Exynos 4G model — has started receiving firmware version G97xFXXUEGULB in Germany and Switzerland, including the December security patch as well as all the Android 12/One UI 4.0 goodies. Meanwhile, firmware version G781BXXU4DUL9 has been spotted rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE (SM-G781B — Exynos, 5G), but only in Switzerland so far. Assuming there are no issues, we can expect the update rollout to be expanded into other countries.

It's likely that we'll see the Android 12 update come to the Galaxy Note 10 pretty soon, too, since this phone got beta builds at around the same time as the Galaxy S10. Considering these phones are a couple of years old, this is very impressive work from Samsung.

You can check to see if the new firmware is available for your Galaxy device by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Fingers crossed, but if you don't see it yet, you shouldn't have to wait too much longer.

