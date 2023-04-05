Samsung provides the best software support for its phones, tablets, and wearables in the Android ecosystem. For devices launched before 2019, the company offers three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. The policy is even better for newer phones, with four years of Android updates and five years of security patches. As devices get older, the company moves them to a quarterly or biannual update schedule before eventually dropping support. With the Galaxy S10 over four years old, the Korean giant has updated its support page to reflect that the phone has reached its end of life.

The Galaxy S10 moved to a quarterly update schedule last year when Samsung retired the Galaxy S9 series. So, the company is discontinuing support for it right as per its schedule. The March 2023 patch, which contains fixes for a severe Exynos modem vulnerability, should be the last update for the phone for now. However, if any severe security vulnerability or bug is reported, Samsung might roll out a surprise firmware for these devices down the line.

Since the Galaxy S10 5G and S10 Lite launched a few months after the S10 series, they will get another quarterly security patch before their support is discontinued.

The Galaxy S10 launched in 2019, running Android 9.0 Pie. Its last major OS update was the Android 12-based One UI 4, which rolled out in early 2022. A few months after that, the phone was moved to a quarterly update schedule and received a new security patch at the end of every quarter.

Alongside the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has also dropped support for the Galaxy A30 and A50 entirely. This means these budget Galaxy phones will also no longer receive any firmware updates in the future. Additionally, the original Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy A72 have been moved from a monthly to a quarterly schedule, so expect fewer updates for them going forward.

Newer Samsung phones are promised five years of security patches, so you may want to consider upgrading to them from your old Galaxy device.