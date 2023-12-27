Quick answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition isn't waterproof, but it is water-resistant, with a rating of IPX4.

Alongside the Tab S9 family of tablets, Samsung dropped the latest iteration of its S Pen, the Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition. This passive stylus supports pressure and tilt functions and is well-positioned to oust those vying for its stylus throne.

Retailing at a cool $100, it's not a cheap accessory, so we fully understand if you have a panicky moment when you drop it into the sink, puddle, or (dare I say it) toilet. So, how nervous should you actually be? Is the S Pen CE waterproof, and if so, to what extent?

Is the Samsung Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition waterproof?

The Galaxy S Pen CE carries a water-resistance rating of IPX4, meaning that while it is technically water-resistant, it's only to a fairly limited extent.

An IP rating is an ingress protection rating, evaluating how well a device is protected against solids (like dust) and water. It's not necessarily a standard of whether a substance will penetrate the device, but how well it'll stand up if dust or water gets into the internals.

The first number is for solid particulates and the second for water, with a range of 1 (least protected) to 6 (most protected) for solids and 1 to 9 for water. An X in either spot, as in the case of the S Pen CE's IPX4 rating, means that the device hasn't been evaluated for that type of protection, while a dash indicates that it offers no protection.

How much water protection does an IPX4 rating indicate?

Given that the water protection scale ranges from 1 to 9, a rating of four, like the one awarded to the S Pen CE, isn't great. A 4 on the ingress protection scale means a device can resist "splashing water for up to five minutes" without suffering catastrophic damage. For reference, a 5 indicates protection against directly sprayed water, and a device has to be awarded a 7 before it is considered resistant to being submerged in water for any duration.

Source: Samsung

The takeaway here is that if your S Pen CE catches a stray bead of sweat, or you leave it alongside the sink while you're doing dishes, and it gets splashed, you likely have nothing to worry about.

However, in a scenario when you accidentally drop the stylus into the sink mid-wash while it's full of soapy water, you may be in trouble. While it's not a guarantee that the pen will be destroyed if it does get accidentally submerged, it's more likely than damage from an errant splash, and longer submersion will exponentially ramp up the chances that the S Pen will be permanently disabled.