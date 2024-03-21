Summary Samsung is working on integrating the Galaxy Ring with Samsung Food to help users create meal plans and track health data over time.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to be Samsung's next smart wearable, tracking health stats and providing an overview of lifestyle details.

As technology continues to merge with health apps like meal planning, wearables like the Samsung Ring could offer easier ways to stay healthy.

While many people say they do their best to eat healthy, it can be difficult to find nutritious options around the clock. Without doing a bit of meal planning, it becomes easy to fall into the bad habit of eating less-than-healthy snacks. Fortunately, technology is being developed to help address these common pitfalls, and solutions range from diet tracking apps to wearables. As Samsung prepares its Galaxy Ring for launch, it seems like it will follow this trend.

According to a Samsung representative, who spoke to ChoSun Biz, the company is working to integrate the Galaxy Ring with Samsung Food — spun out of Whisk, the recipe and meal planning app acquired by Samsung in 2023 (via 9to5Google). In tandem with the Galaxy Ring, Samsung Food could be used to create meal plans, leverage recipes, and record health data over time. The integration of all of these products can help you develop a diet plan, similar to one that a nutritionist might make for you. That being said, it should not be treated as a substitution for medical treatment or professional advice.

Samsung eyes entry into the meal planning market

Many diet-oriented apps and technology on the market can be easily confused as such, however. This is because developers have begun to integrate more health data, making it simpler for users to access. For instance, the Galaxy Ring is expected to be Samsung’s latest push into the smart wearable market when it debuts before the end of 2024. It will be able to track and log your health stats, as well as process this data to give you an accurate overview of your lifestyle — BMI, body composition, and calorie information could be readily accessible, for instance.

If you’ve been looking for an easier way to stay on top of your health and fitness, products like the Samsung Ring could be the solution for you. As companies continue to integrate their technology with apps that specialize in healthy habits, such a meal planning, it’s not a stretch to assume similar wearables will emerge in the future.