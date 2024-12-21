Summary Sizes 14 and 15 of the Samsung Galaxy Ring have just appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium's website.

Samsung will likely launch these new Galaxy Ring sizes on January 22, 2025, alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Competitors like Oura and Circular offer smart rings in sizes 14 and 15, so Samsung is merely catching up.

Over the past few months, we've come across reports mentioning Samsung's intentions to launch two new sizes of the Galaxy Ring. Meanwhile, leaker Max Jambor revealed this week that Samsung is prepping to release sizes 14 and 15 of the smart ring next month. We now have more information that practically confirms the existence of these two new Galaxy Ring sizes.

As Jambor revealed earlier in the week, sizes 14 and 15 of the Galaxy Ring will feature the model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515, respectively. These model numbers have just been certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), with listings going up on the website, too.

The two new Galaxy Ring sizes should be available next month

Close

The WPC listings for SM-Q514 and SM-Q515 don't reveal much that we don't know already, but the certification date of December 20, 2024, makes it clear that these pages have only gone up recently. As 9to5Google points out, not a lot can be gleaned from these certification pages, aside from the fact that they feature version 2.0.0 of the Qi standard.

Thankfully, we also have a date to mark on our calendars for the arrival of these two new sizes. Multiple leaks, including a Samsung teaser, have revealed January 22, 2025, as the date set for the next Galaxy Unpacked. While this event will focus primarily on the Galaxy S25 series, we expect Samsung to spend a few minutes talking about sizes 14 and 15 of the Galaxy Ring.

The decision to launch the Galaxy Ring in sizes 14 and 15 is not surprising, considering how competitors like Oura and Circular already offer smart rings in these sizes. Something as personal as a smart ring is hard to get right since the size of the finger differs from person to person.

With this in mind, smart ring manufacturers have finally figured out that providing more options is the only way to solve this problem. If you're looking to buy the Galaxy Ring, Samsung recommends ordering its sizing kit to determine the most accurate size before placing the order for the ring.