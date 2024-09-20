Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Ring may soon be available in new sizes 14 and 15.

Samsung is also expanding the availability of the ring to more regions, including Mexico and Brazil.

Potential buyers should use the ring sizing kit to confirm their size before investing in the smart ring.

It's been a few months since Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring, and it has quickly become one of the best-selling smart rings on the market. In fact, demand was so high that the Galaxy Ring was sold out even before it officially became available. Now, it seems the company has caught up with demand, as reports suggest the Galaxy Ring may soon be available in a couple of additional sizes.

The information comes from reliable leaker Max Jambor, who posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Samsung could release the Galaxy Ring in two additional sizes in the coming weeks. Specifically, the ring may soon be available in sizes 14 and 15. Up until now, the Galaxy Ring has been offered in sizes 5 to 13 only, so this is great news for users with larger fingers.

It's still unclear exactly when the new sizes will be available, as Samsung has not made any official announcements yet. However, we expect the new sizes to be available fairly soon, possibly alongside the launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy Ring is launching soon in both Brazil and Mexico

Along with the introduction of new sizes, Samsung is also expanding the availability of the Galaxy Ring to more regions. SamMobile spotted that Samsung has begun taking pre-registrations for the Galaxy Ring in Mexico, while pre-orders are already available in Brazil. In Brazil, the Galaxy Ring is expected to be available starting October 19, as pre-orders end on October 18. However, there is no confirmed launch date for Mexico yet.

Currently, the Galaxy Ring is only available for pre-order in sizes 5 to 13 in Brazil, but sizes 14 and 15 may be added once Samsung officially announces them. For those unfamiliar, Samsung uses the US standard for ring sizes. However, it's always a good idea to use the ring sizing kit to confirm your size before making a significant investment in the smart ring.