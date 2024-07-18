Quick answer: Thanks to the protruding sensors, the Galaxy Ring comes in sizes that are slightly different to the US standard. The best decision is to first get Samsung's official Ring Sizing Kit to confirm your size.

Samsung just announced the latest addition to its ever-growing health portfolio: the Galaxy Ring. It is Samsung’s first wearable for your finger and is designed to complement the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. We’ve tried the Galaxy Ring, and while it may be tempting to just choose a standard US ring size, there are a few things to remember when deciding what size smart ring to buy.

What is the Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit?

The Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes, in full numeric increments between five and thirteen. While the rings follow similar sizing to the US standard, the Galaxy Ring’s health sensors protrude a little, meaning your regular size may be uncomfortable. My Oura Ring size is 12, and after using the Sizing Kit earlier this year and at the launch, I confirmed that 12 is also my Galaxy Ring size.

Samsung recommends you wear the Galaxy Ring on your index finger — both for optimal tracking and the ring's gesture controls — but it should work perfectly fine on whichever finger you prefer.

The Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit provides dummy plastic-cast rings to try on at home and wear for an extended period. Much like the Oura Ring, once you find the right size and confirm it with Samsung, your Ring will be shipped to you in the post. While you can also try the Sizing Kit in Best Buy stores, I recommend trying it at home.

Many people’s fingers change size throughout the day due to lifestyle and medical conditions. Since there is no easy way to change your size later, it’s better to be sure of your size before purchasing. Trying it at home lets you determine if it’s the right size for your day-to-day activities.

You can order the Sizing Kit from Amazon or other retailers for $10, and doing so nets you the same amount in credit towards the Ring's purchase. So as long as you buy the Ring, it won't cost you a thing. Alternatively, if you order from the Samsung site then the Sizing Kit is shipped before the Ring itself once you make a purchase.

Is the Galaxy Ring worth it?

I really like the Galaxy Ring's unique concave design, which is more comfortable than the Oura Ring when my fingers are swelling. Weighing between 2.3 grams (for the smallest size) and 3 grams (for the largest), it’s incredibly light on the finger.

The Galaxy Ring is made from Grade 5 Titanium and is IP68-rated, so it’s protected against water and dust. Its battery life is up to seven days; the top two sizes — 12 and 13 — receive the maximum, while all other sizes offer up to six days.

The Galaxy Ring is designed to complement Samsung’s new wearables and track sleep (including providing a sleep score), your heart rate (including low and high heart rate warnings), and other vital metrics. It uses AI to generate your Energy Score, which provides a quantifiable number to reflect your recovery. After using the Galaxy Ring for a few days, Samsung Health will analyze your data and use AI to provide tips on improving your health.

The Galaxy Ring only works with Android smartphones running Android 11 or later — there’s no iPhone support — and you also need Samsung Health installed. It has some of the same features as Samsung’s new wearables, and if you use it alongside a Galaxy Watch, Samsung Health will automatically choose which device to use data from.

The Galaxy Ring also has a unique transparent charging case that lights up to indicate your charging status. The case also acts as a portable charger, providing up to an additional 1.5 times the battery life.