Summary Size matters for fitness trackers like the upcoming Galaxy Ring - larger options offer a bigger battery for longer life.

Battery size varies by ring size, with smaller rings receiving a 17mAh battery while larger rings get 18.5mAh or 22.5mAh.

Despite battery differences, the Galaxy Ring is expected to offer several days of battery life and come with Bluetooth 5.4 and LE connectivity.

When it comes to fitness trackers, the size of the device is essential to incentivizing the owner to continue wearing it. If your tracking device is too loose, for instance, you may be more conscious of it on your body throughout the day. Even the most minor discomfort can encourage you to stop wearing such a product, but what if its size meant better features? In the case of the upcoming Galaxy Ring, you may end up with a large battery if you opt for a larger size – comfortable and fitted, as intended.

According to Android Authority, Samsung’s certification with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) indicates that the Galaxy Ring’s battery size will vary according to ring size. Those who order the product in size 5, 6, or 7 will receive it with a 17mAh battery, while customers who purchase the ring in size 8, 9, 10, or 11 will get an 18.5mAh battery. The Galaxy Ring will have a 22.5mAh battery in a size 12, and although the filing doesn’t list specifics for a size 13, the battery will likely be the same.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Ring?

For now, the hardware across all sizes of the Galaxy Ring is expected to be standard, apart from these battery differences. Despite the variance in battery size, though, the wearable is still expected to provide several days of battery life on a single charge. This means that, while a larger battery does likely mean a longer lifespan, it’s not much to fret over if you’re on the fence about the ring. The FCC filing also notes that the Galaxy Ring will have Bluetooth 5.4 and LE connectivity.

If you’re trying to determine what type of Galaxy wearable to invest in next, the price of the ring may be something worth considering – rumors already suggest that it could cost as much as the Galaxy Watch when it debuts. This would put it at the $300 range in the US, meaning that when it comes down to it, your preference for a ring or a watch may be the deciding factor.