When we think of wearables, smartwatches, earbuds, and even AR glasses come to mind. But what about smart rings? Oura has taken it upon itself to popularize this market segment with rings designed to give us health and fitness insights without having to carry another screen around. And while it's still a rather niche product, it might not stay that way for long. Why, you ask? Because it looks like a huge player could be entering this field with its own offering. If leaks and rumors are anything to go by, development for Samsung's first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, might already be underway.

These rumors come from Samsung's home market of South Korea — more specifically, from Korean technology publication The Elec (via SamMobile). As per the report, Samsung already has a supplier for the PCBs it's going to put in these tiny devices, and it's no other than Japanese company Meiko. The company already makes HDI PCBs for Samsung's Galaxy S23 range of devices, and it might be making the PCBs for Samsung's first entry in this slowly growing product category. It will certainly be one of Samsung's smallest devices if it does come out, so it's nice to see Samsung put the manufacturing of these PCBs in good hands.

These are all rumors, mind you, so definitely take all of this with a grain of salt. That being said, there appears to be plenty of evidence floating around that seems to support the existence, and imminent release, of a prospective Galaxy Ring. The name was trademarked by Samsung at the beginning of the year (fun fact: Samsung already had a Galaxy Ring, but it wasn't a smart ring), and a Reddit user spotted recently that Samsung added support for smart rings in the latest Samsung Health beta.

Although we only have rumors at the moment, it's definitely something worth keeping an eye on. That being said, even if Samsung is actually making a smart ring, plans can change in a matter of hours, and Samsung could end up canning the project. We're definitely excited about the prospect, though.