Is the Samsung Galaxy Ring a replacement for your smartwatch or an accessory for it?

The latter is how Samsung has decided to position its first smart ring, pitching hard that it’s at its best alongside a Galaxy Watch. It’s an ecosystem play that somewhat misses the point - and the appeal - of a fitness tracker small enough to slot onto your finger. It also undersells the Galaxy Ring, which does just as well as key rivals from Oura or Ultrahuman at monitoring your health, recording your workouts, and tracking your sleep.

No, the Galaxy Ring doesn’t do everything the Watch 7 can — how could it!? — but I suspect the people who find it tempting are those who don’t wear a smartwatch right now - or would love the chance to get rid of theirs.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 8.5 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy Ring is an impressive first go at the form factor, comfortably matching the competition where it counts. This can't do everything your smartwatch can, but if you fancy something smaller that's more focused on 24/7 health tracking than recording every detail of your workouts, this is well worth a look. Pros Simple, effective health tracking

Week-long battery life

Attractive, clean design

No subscription fee Cons Limited workout tracking

Seems to scratch easily $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Ring is out now and costs $399. It’s available in a range of sizes — US ring sizes 5 through 13 — and three colors: black, silver, and gold. You can buy from Samsung directly or from major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, which offer sizing kits in-store.

$399 is more expensive than the $299 Oura Ring Gen 3, probably the chief rival, but unlike Oura, Samsung doesn’t charge an ongoing subscription fee. That means that over time, the Galaxy wearable is likely to work out cheaper — though the $349 Ultrahuman Ring Air, also sans-subscription, is effectively cheaper still.

Specifications Heart rate monitor Yes Notification support No Battery life Up to 7 days Sensors Accelerometer; PPG; skin temperature Water Resistance IP68; 10 ATM Ring sizing 5 – 13 Color Titanium Black; Titanium Silver; Titanium Gold Price $399.99 Mobile Payments No Workout detection Yes (walking and running) Weight 2.3 g – 3 g Built material Titanium Expand

Design and build

It's a ring

Close

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: we get quite a lot of traffic to our guide to the best fitness trackers that don’t have screens . It turns out plenty of people want fitness tracking features without committing to a full-blown smartwatch. Maybe they don’t want yet another screen strapped to their wrist or an extra stream of notifications; perhaps they want sleep tracking but find watches too bulky for bed; maybe they prefer to wear a traditional watch, or even no watch at all.

For any of the above sorts — myself included, for what it’s worth — a smart ring makes perfect sense. I can wear one alongside my analog watch and even pick a color to complement it, and for the most part, no one needs to know I’ve got a fitness tracker on. It's similar to why people buy Withings watches, which squeeze their tracking tech into a more traditional wristwatch aesthetic.

Samsung’s simple, circular design makes the Galaxy Ring look a little like a wedding band, and the three classic finishes add to that effect. Samsung says you can wear the ring on whatever finger you’d like, but you’ll have to use an index finger to enable the Ring’s gesture controls — currently exclusive to the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones anyway.

Sizing follows standard US ring sizes, but even if you know your size, you’re best off grabbing the official sizing kit first. It costs $10, but comes with an equivalent discount on the ring itself, so it’s functionally free. It’s worth confirming your size because the Ring’s internal sensors protrude a little, slightly affecting the fit, so your normal size might not be quite right. Your fingers change size a little over the day, too, so try to wear your sizing ring for 24 hours or so.

A small line on the Ring’s underside is a discreet way to help you make sure it’s positioned right. The other slight tweak to the design here is that it’s subtly concave. That helps the Galaxy Ring look a little slimmer than it is, which is worthwhile, given that this is a little chunkier than your average band. It’s not so obvious that people will immediately clock what this is, but between the size and the slightly visible tracking tech, expect anyone up close and personal to realize this is no ordinary ring.

Samsung has coated the whole thing in a titanium casing to help it feel premium, but I’ll be honest: anyone holding the Galaxy Ring can tell it’s more plastic and silicon than metal. It's also slightly prone to scratches. I’ve worn the Galaxy Ring for a week so far, including two gym visits for some weightlifting, and it’s picked up plenty of micro-scratches, especially on the underside where I grab the barbell.

Close

They aren’t too distracting — and don't look as bad in real life as they do in these close-up shots, where my telephoto lens has really highlighted the damage — but I’m worried about what it would look like after a few months or years of that treatment.

Speaking of weightlifting, I’m pleased to say I’ve been able to wear this fairly comfortably while lifting, which is something I can’t say for the Oura Gen 3 . I can’t guarantee it’ll be the same for you. If you engage in bouldering or other grip-heavy sports, you may have to remove the Ring for workouts — a pretty key consideration if you want it for activity tracking, though one so far common to all smart rings.

The Ring also boasts an IP68 rating, which means it can survive a little water. I’ve worn it in the shower a few times without issue and wouldn’t worry about rain or sweat, either. I wouldn’t take it swimming, though — not out of fear of water damage so much as worry it would slide right off underwater. This is another type of exercise that the Ring might be ruled out of.

The bottom line is this: the Galaxy Ring looks like a ring. No, it doesn’t look like a several thousand dollar piece of jewelry, but you don’t have to pay several thousand dollars for it. For a few hundred bucks, you’re getting a ring that’ll pass the eye test, fits comfortably, and is a hell of a lot more compact than a smartwatch. Just make sure it suits your exercise: for any workouts where you’d normally want to remove your jewelry, remember that the same will apply here.

Health and workout tracking

Health first, fitness second

Given that I’ve already flagged a few workouts where you might not want to wear the Galaxy Ring, you’re possibly feeling a little down on its prospects as a fitness tracker. Here’s what you need to know. First up, the Galaxy Ring can track 13 different exercises — small by some stakes, but still enough to cover the majority of workouts. That is, admittedly, including pool and open water swimming, both of which I’d feel rather nervous about holding onto the Ring through.

The main annoyance is that without any screen or touch interface, the only way to begin tracking a workout is by whipping your phone out and opening the Samsung Health app. That’s not too arduous, but it’s slightly clunkier than tapping on a watch screen. There is automatic tracking, but only for walking and running — and like most automatic tracking, you’re giving up a little bit of accuracy, at least regarding your start and end times.

And, of course, unlike a smartwatch, the Galaxy Ring isn’t much help during a workout. There’s no screen to check the time or your pace, no way to set quick timers, and certainly no way to play music off it. You can’t really take this on a run and leave your phone behind unless you’re happy to train in silence and run on instinct, which certainly isn’t how I jog.

In fairness, the Galaxy Ring fares better as a general health-tracking device than all smart rings. It’ll record your step count, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality, with cycle tracking thrown in, too — all the things that don’t require your active input.

I’ve been wearing the Galaxy Ring alongside my Oura and a Xiaomi Watch S3 this week, and I’ve been reassured by its accuracy on those counts. All three trackers fell within reasonable bounds when it came to measuring my steps, heart rate, and sleep quality, so I don’t know that swapping a smartwatch for a smart ring requires a drop in accuracy or reliability.

Much like Oura, Samsung focuses on collecting that information in simple scores. Alongside your steps, active time, and calorie burn, you’ll be given sleep and energy scores, each out of 100. The former is based on the depth, duration, and consistency of your sleep; the latter factors in your sleep stats alongside recent activity levels and your resting heart rate, trying to guide you on whether to take today easy or hit the gym hard.