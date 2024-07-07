Summary The Samsung Galaxy Ring could cost as high as €449 (~ $487) in France, a new report claims.

Previous reporting predicted that Samsung's first-ever smart ring would cost between $300 and $350.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Ring and its lineup of new foldables, smartwatches, and earbuds during Galaxy Unpacked on July 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is not exactly a secret, with the company offering a brief preview of the wearable in January this year. This health-focused ring will finally go official on July 10, alongside Samsung's new foldables, smartwatches, and earbuds. Recent rumors have suggested that Samsung's first smart ring could cost as much as one of the Galaxy Watch models, putting it within the $300 to $350 range. However, a new report over the weekend has contradicted this rumor, suggesting that it could cost significantly more than we expected.

French publication Dealabs reports that the Galaxy Ring will start from €449 (~ $487) in France, though no information was shared on the most expensive version's price tag (via SamMobile). We know the Galaxy Ring will be available in nine sizes (five through 13) and in black, silver, and gold finishes. If this new report is accurate, the Galaxy Ring will cost more than one of its key rivals in the smart ring space, the Oura Ring Generation 3.

However, owners of the Oura Ring also need to pay $6/month in subscription fees to tap into the wearable's full potential. It's currently unclear if Samsung will follow a similar path, though a higher starting price suggests that won't be the case. Meanwhile, Oura isn't the only player in this game, with the Ultrahuman Ring Air currently serving as a decent subscription-free alternative to Oura's smart ring.

While the currency conversion above suggests a price tag of $490, it's more likely that the Galaxy Ring will cost within the $400-$420 range when available. This isn't cheap by any means and would potentially make it one of the most expensive smart rings on the market, with the Oura Ring Gen 3 starting from $299 whereas the Ultrahuman Ring Air starts from $349.

What will the Galaxy Ring bring to the table?

While we wait for Samsung's confirmation this Wednesday, recent leaks have told us what to expect in terms of health tracking. A teardown of the Samsung Health app revealed some interesting details about the Galaxy Ring, such as the presence of a skin temperature sensor, which lets the wearable track changes in temperature.

Stress and heart rate monitoring should be on board the Galaxy Ring, in addition to snore detection. There's also going to be a novel health scoring system called My Vitality Score, offering personalized health insights using the ring's sensors. Some AI elements will also be at play here, like any other new product launching in 2024, with Samsung reportedly using the tech to improve the quality of user-focused health insights.

While Galaxy Unpacked is three days away, interested customers can save $50 on any of the upcoming Galaxy devices by signing up early with the link below.