The Galaxy Ring is Samsung's first wearable for your finger and works well with the company's ecosystem. The device gathers information about your sleep and activity when you wear it to provide you with an AI-powered Energy Score. You can also measure your stress with the Samsung Health app. This guide shows you how the Samsung Galaxy Ring measures stress levels to help you manage it better.

How the Galaxy Ring measures stress levels

The Galaxy Ring has a BioActive sensor to monitor your heart rate and an infrared temperature sensor to track your skin temperature changes during sleep. The BioActive sensor features a single chip with three sensors: an Optical Heart Rate sensor, an Electrical Heart sensor, and a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). It tracks the metrics and sends them to your phone.

Features like Galaxy AI health recommendations and Energy Score are only available on Samsung Galaxy phones with Android 11 and above.

You can view your wellness information on your phone from the Samsung Health app, which is like a hub for all your health insights from the ring. The application analyzes your heart rate and temperature changes to measure your stress levels. It also provides a guided deep breathing exercise if you're feeling stressed.

What is Samsung's Energy Score?

The Galaxy Ring offers wellness tracking features powered by Galaxy AI. It uses details like your previous activities, sleep stats, and heart rate to give you an Energy Score out of 100. The score helps you plan your day's activities.

You must use a Samsung phone with Galaxy AI support and a Samsung account to view your Energy Score. The health data from the Galaxy Ring should be in sync with the Samsung Health app.

Here's how to view your Energy Score:

Open Galaxy Wearable on your phone. Select Energy score.

The following factors determine your Energy Score:

Sleep time average

Sleep time consistency

Bed/wake time consistency

Sleep timing

Previous day activity

Sleeping HR

Sleeping HRV

How to view your stress results on the Samsung Galaxy Ring

After pairing the Galaxy Ring with your Android phone, you can use it to measure your stress levels. Ensure your device has the latest version of the Samsung Health app.

Here's how to view your stats:

Open Samsung Health on the phone. Go to the Home tab. Tap Stress to access your details.

How to get more precise stress measurements on the Galaxy Ring

Here are a few tips to ensure more accurate results:

Wear the ring with the orientation indicator facing inward for a more precise reading.

Ensure the Galaxy Ring fits snugly on your finger.

Your finger and ring should be clean.

Ensure you have the latest version of Samsung Health.

Avoid wearing other metal rings on the same hand.

Don't hold anything magnetic in the hand wearing the ring.

Don't use an ultrasonic cleaner for cleaning. It may damage the sensors.

Track your stress levels and Energy Score with the Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring features sensors to measure your sleep quality, skin temperature, physical activity, and heart rate. It comes in sizes ranging from 5 through 13, so try the sizing kit to get the right size that fits your finger. The wearable features Galaxy AI for an enhanced experience. Discover the top features of your Galaxy device to unlock its full potential.