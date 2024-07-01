Summary Samsung's Galaxy Ring will include health features like heart rate, stress, skin temperature monitoring, women's cycle tracking, and snore detection.

The ring should offer many AI-assisted health monitoring options.

The Galaxy Ring should go official at Samsung's July 10th Unpacked event.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring should officially debut at the upcoming Unpacked event on July 10. After being teased at the beginning of the year, the Korean giant provided more details about its first ring at MWC 2024. While we already know how the Galaxy Ring looks, its weight, and the nine sizing options it will come in, details about its health monitoring features remain scarce. A new report changes this and reveals many health-focused features the Galaxy Ring will apparently pack.

Like many other best smart rings, the Galaxy Ring will feature heart rate and stress monitoring. Samsung's upcoming wearable will seemingly sport a skin temperature sensor, allowing it to measure changes in your body temperature.

Other health features include women's cycle tracking and prediction and snore detection, though the latter will require your Galaxy phone as a companion device to work. This is how snore detection works on Galaxy Watch models as well.

Close

Code sleuths over at Android Authority found these health features of the Galaxy Ring in the latest Samsung Health app. While not mentioned, the ring should track your steps and workout sessions while monitoring your key health metrics.

All the health-tracking features detailed above are already available on the Galaxy Watch. With the Galaxy Ring, though, you get the same features in a more compact form factor and without another screen to deal with.

The Galaxy Ring could carry a steep price tag

Besides all the health tracking options, the Galaxy Ring should offer better insights through the collected data using AI. Samsung has confirmed that its wearable will use a new health scoring system called My Vitality Score. It will provide personalized health insights using your heart rate, sleep cycle, and heart rate variability. You will also get insights into how to improve the score.

Despite being a smart ring, don't expect the Galaxy Ring to be cheap. A leak suggests the wearable could cost as much as $300-$350 in the US, making it as expensive as the Galaxy Watch. Its rumored battery life of up to 7 days should help you feel better, as you won't have to charge it as frequently as a smartwatch.