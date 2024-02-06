Summary Samsung's Galaxy Ring wearable took everyone by surprise at the January Unpacked event, as the rumor mill had no prior information about it.

Samsung executive Daniel Seung revealed that the Galaxy Ring will launch in the second half of 2024, potentially alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July or August.

The Galaxy Ring's features and specifications remain largely unknown, but if it rivals its competitors in functionality, it could lead the emerging smart ring category.

The best Android phones, smartwatches, and tablets leak at least a few times before their official announcement. While the Galaxy S24 series was also extensively detailed in multiple leaks ahead of its mid-January 2024 announcement, the rumor mill had no information about the Galaxy Ring. And so, Samsung teasing the wearable at its January Unpacked event took everyone by surprise. But the company's teaser was light on other details, including its potential launch timeframe. Putting an end to this mystery, a Samsung executive has confirmed the Galaxy Ring will launch in H2, 2024.

In a now-deleted LinkedIn post, Samsung's global head of B2B Wearable, IoT, and Accessory, Daniel Seung, apparently confirmed that the "new health & wellness wearable product [will launch] in the 2nd half" of 2024 (via SamMobile). This corroborates a previous report indicating that the Galaxy Ring could launch later this year.

Samsung typically holds a second Unpacked event in early Q3 to unveil its flagship foldable devices. So, there's a possibility of the company unveiling the Galaxy Ring alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July or August 2024. If not, a timeframe ahead of the holiday season is possible.

The rumor mill surrounding the Galaxy Ring has been relatively quiet, and the only thing that's known about it so far is that it is "ridiculously light." Samsung has not revealed what health sensors and tracking features the wearable will pack or how frequently it will require charging. Interestingly, the first rumors of the Galaxy Ring appeared in July 2023, detailing that the company could use the Japanese manufacturer Meiko for the components. However, not much has leaked since then.

With the Galaxy Ring now on course for a potential launch in H2 2024, more details could emerge through leaks and reports in the coming months. Samsung might also create hype around the wearable through teasers to increase consumer interest.

Samsung is usually among the first major tech companies to enter a new category. The smart ring segment is still in the nascent stages of development, with the Oura Ring 3 and the Ultrahuman Ring Air being the only two notable options. The former provides SpO2 tracking and can monitor your workouts and sleep sessions.

If the Galaxy Ring includes functionality similar to or better than its chief competitors, Samsung could have the opportunity to lead another emerging category. Whatever health data the Galaxy Ring tracks should presumably sync with Samsung Health, which acts as a central hub for managing your health data across various Samsung devices.

Smart rings could become a great alternative to the best small fitness trackers and bulky smartwatches, as they are a lot more discrete and might provide similar functionality.