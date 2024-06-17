Summary Samsung teased its first-ever Galaxy Ring with a sleek design and long battery life earlier this year.

A new leak reveals Galaxy Ring's unique earbud-like charging case for easy portability and power transfer.

Samsung should make the Galaxy Ring official at its rumored July 10 Unpacked event next month.

Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring, its first smart ring, in early January at the Galaxy S4 Unpacked launch event. It even showcased the wearable in all its glory at MWC 2024. Since then, some reports have detailed the ring's sizing and potential pricing, but other details remain under wraps. A new leak has now revealed the Galaxy Ring's charging case, showing how you will juice up the wearable's battery when it runs out of power.

Shared on Weibo by @UniverseIce (and reposted on X by @TheGalox_), the low-resolution render shows the Galaxy Ring charging through a Galaxy earbud-like carrying case (via SamMobile). But it seems to pack a lot more bling. The raised section inside the charging case should hold the smart ring in place. You can also see the charging pins in this section, which will aid with the power transfer.

Source: UniverseIce

The top section of the case appears to have a cutout to help with alignment and ensure the ring is properly in place.

Samsung's planned charging mechanism for the Galaxy Ring differs from that of the Oura Ring. The latter uses a wireless charging cradle, which is not as portable and easy to carry around. In comparison, the Galaxy Ring's earbuds-like charging case design should be easy to carry and allow you to top up the ring's battery while on the move. The charging case itself should have a USB-C port for topping up its battery.

Samsung has heavily teased the Galaxy Ring since early 2024

Close

After showcasing the Galaxy Ring through a one-more-thing-style teaser at Galaxy Unpacked in 2024, Samsung has slowly shared more information about its upcoming smart ring. The wearable will come in nine sizes — five through 13 — in black, silver, and gold.

While the exact battery runtimes are unknown, Samsung previously revealed that the wearable will deliver "long" battery life. The runtime will vary based on the ring size, as FCC filing shows that the larger ring sizes house a bigger cell.

Samsung has several flagship products in the launch pipeline, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch 7 series. The countdown for the company's next Unpacked event, rumored to take place in Paris on July 10, has already begun.

So, we only have to wait a few more weeks to learn everything about the Galaxy Ring — unless a premature leak spoils Samsung's party before then.