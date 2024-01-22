Summary Samsung confirmed the development of a smart ring that focuses on health management and will feature leading sensor technologies.

An analyst describes the Galaxy Ring as lightweight and available in multiple finishes and sizes, with a potential launch later this year.

The features and capabilities of the Galaxy Ring are still uncertain, but it may track health metrics, support contactless payment, and offer an alternative to smartwatches for fitness tracking.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was the highlight of Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event. But the company also gave a glimpse at the Galaxy Ring and confirmed that it is working on a smart ring. More details about the wearable have now surfaced online, including a potential launch timeframe.

In an email to The Verge, Samsung's spokesperson Amber Reaver revealed the ring will "empower more people to manage their health with a comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness at home." She further confirmed the wearable will pack the "leading sensor technologies" and would be comfortable enough to wear 24/7.

Analyst Avi Greengart claims to have gotten his hands on the Galaxy Ring during Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event (via SamMobile). He says the ring is "ridiculously light" and apparently comes in three finishes and up to 13 sizes. Samsung will seemingly launch "later this year," though he could not provide a more detailed timeframe.

There's a lot that's known about the Galaxy Ring yet. Samsung's statements are also ambiguous enough to make out what features the wearable will pack. It will track your health, but will it have a heart rate sensor? Can it track your workouts and monitor your SpO2 levels? There are all the features you get on the $299 Oura Ring 3, which is currently among the best smart rings on the market.

There's also the Ultrahuman Ring Air, which has similar features, but Oura has sued the company for patent infringement.

Samsung could make the Galaxy Ring work in tandem with the Galaxy Watch for more advanced and accurate health tracking. Like other Galaxy wearables, the tracked should be stored in Samsung Health. Some rings even support contactless payment, letting you pay at shops without using your phone. Or the ring might act as a simple fitness tracker, making it a great alternative to some of the best small fitness trackers. Given the lack of a screen, a smart ring should last much longer than the best Android smartwatches. And it would provide a great way to track your health without having to look at another screen.

Rumors of Samsung getting into the smart ring segment popped up in July 2023. So, the company has taken a while to tease the product. Surprisingly, there have not been many leaks surrounding the ring as well. But with Samsung officially teasing the product, things could change, and we might see more details about the Galaxy Ring leak in the coming months ahead of its release.

If you do not like wearing bulky smartwatches, a smart ring might soon become a viable alternative. This is still an emerging category, though, and as competition heats up, we could see a lot more improvements in the offerings.