Samsung is all set to enter a new wearable product category this year with the Galaxy Ring. The company teased the wearable at its Unpacked event in early January and provided more details about it at MWC 2024. Since then, leaks have provided more information about the Ring, including its model numbers and a potential release timeframe. While details about the Galaxy Ring's price remain under wraps, a new leak offers a glimpse into its potential cost.

Leaker Yogesh Brar claims Samsung will sell the Galaxy Ring for $300-$350 in the US. The company might charge extra for certain finishes or sizes. Still, if the leaked price is accurate, the smart ring would cost almost as much as the Galaxy Watch and other best Android smartwatches, which could deter many potential customers.

The Galaxy Ring's closest competitor, the Oura Ring 3, also costs $300. And that does not include the additional $6 monthly subscription required to access the full set of tracked health metrics. Samsung is unlikely to paywall Galaxy Ring's advanced health tracking features behind a subscription. So, compared to its primary competitor, Samsung might just be able to justify the steep price of its smart ring.

In India, the wearable could cost around Rs 35,000 (~$425), which is nearly the same price the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic currently retails for in the country.

Samsung's first smart ring could launch soon

Samsung's next Unpacked event is reportedly around the corner, with a report indicating the product launch could occur on July 10 in Paris. A recent leak even revealed the full list of devices that could debut at the event, including the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, Buds 3, and its 2024 foldables, the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Unlike smartwatches, the Galaxy Ring won't have a display. So, some might find spending $300-$350 on a smart ring solely to track their health and sleep metrics on the expensive side. But the Galaxy Ring could be among your best options if you only want a wearable capable of tracking your health that does not require daily charging.