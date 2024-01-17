This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Samsung surprised us with a brief acknowledgment of a Galaxy-branded smart ring similar to the Oura Ring.

Samsung's Unpacked event focused on the Galaxy S24 series, featuring the S24 Ultra with a flat display and titanium frame.

Details about the Galaxy Ring are scarce, but it is expected to integrate with Samsung Health for health data tracking.

Samsung's annual Unpacked event kicked off this morning, focused largely on the Galaxy S24 series. It was a pretty tame showing, with highlights including an S24 Ultra with a flat display and titanium frame and a promised seven years of software updates for the S24 series. Right at the end of the show, though, Samsung hit us with a surprise: the company briefly acknowledged that it's working on a Galaxy-branded smart ring.

We first caught wind that Samsung had a smart ring in the works back in July. Details were scant: all we heard was that Samsung had selected Japanese manufacturer Meiko to provide components for the supposed smart ring. Samsung has previously used Meiko-built components in the Galaxy S23 series.

After this official confirmation, we don't actually know much more — Samsung only briefly acknowledged the Galaxy Ring and provided no details about the device or a potential release window. The ring's silhouette looked very similar to the Oura Ring's: a thick ring with a cluster of three nubs, presumably positioned over various health sensors.

The Galaxy Ring will surely integrate with Samsung Health for health data tracking, but beyond that, we're still in the dark. We'll update this story with any more official info we get as soon as we can.