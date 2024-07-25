Samsung's new Galaxy Ring is the company's latest addition to its wearables. The device tracks your health statistics to provide details of your sleep quality, heart rate, and activity, making it a strong contender in the smart rings segment. It uses Galaxy AI to analyze your body's metrics and offer a clearer picture of your health. This guide shows you how to obtain more precise readings with your Galaxy Ring.

On which finger should you wear your smart ring?

Most recommend wearing your smart ring on the index finger of your non-dominant hand for more precise measurements. It offers minimal interference when you are working with your dominant hand. Wear it on the dominant hand if you frequently use the ring's gesture controls.

Wear the rings in the sizing kit for at least a day to check which fits best before purchasing. That's because fingers can shrink or swell depending on the temperature. The ring should not be too tight or loose. The device should fit snugly on your preferred finger. You can wear it on any finger where the ring fits comfortably.

How to get the most accurate readings with the Galaxy Ring

Wear the Galaxy Ring with its orientation indicator facing inward. Avoid wearing other metal rings or accessories on the same hand. Don't use or hold magnetic objects with the ring on since they can interfere with the sensors, resulting in imprecise measurements. Keep the Galaxy Ring and your finger dry before wearing it.

Remove your ring immediately if your hand feels itchy or irritated after wearing it. Consult a health professional for treatment.

How to take care of your Galaxy Ring

Wear your ring on the non-dominant hand to reduce scratches and nicks during daily activities. Here are a few more tips to take care of the Galaxy Ring:

Do not wear the ring during exercises that require heavy lifting or gripping objects like weights or iron bars.

Remove your ring before handling hard items to avoid scratches.

An ultrasonic cleaner may cause permanent damage to the sensors, so don't use it to clean the ring.

Use a soft, lint-free cloth to clean your Galaxy Ring.

Stay on top of your health with the Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring monitors activity levels and health stats to help you track your health goals. The smart ring works well with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. It comes in sizes 5 through 13, so you must use the sizing kit for the best fit.

While you can pair the Galaxy Ring with a non-Samsung phone, you'll unlock more features like Galaxy AI and Energy Score with a Galaxy smartphone. Supercharge your experience by trying the best Galaxy AI features on your device.