The smart ring competition really heated up this year, with entries from Samsung and other brands to challenge, and possibly overtake Oura as the new leader of smart rings. If there was a company with enough technology and money to do it, it was going to be Samsung. The Galaxy Ring was a long time coming, being teased towards the beginning of the year and finally getting an official release this summer.

And for the most part, it's a superb device, especially since it doesn't require a mandatory subscription fee to access all of its features. With that said, the ring isn't cheap, coming in at $400. And while straight discounts were non-existent during its launch, with only trade-in promotions being offered, it's now finally getting a small discount, knocking $80 off its current retail price.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

So you must be asking yourself, why go with a ring versus a smartwatch? Well, there are several great reasons, but perhaps one of the best is going to be comfort. While smartwatches are pretty good, it's still a watch that you have to wear on your wrist all day and night in order to get the full details about your health and wellness. And while this may work during the day, at night, you really don't want to wear a watch to sleep.

A ring is super compact, and slips on easily, and weighs nearly nothing in comparison. In fact, you also get better battery life with the Galaxy Ring, which can last up to seven days on a charge. It also comes with a charging dock that doubles as a battery bank, meaning you can pack it up and charge while you're on the move. The ring is also built with high-quality materials to ensure that it can withstand day-to-day activities, which means you can leave it on while you wash your hands or even shower.

And perhaps most important, the Galaxy Ring can also track your workouts automatically, providing a full set of data that includes sleep, physical activities and more. And it does all of this without asking for more money like other companies. While Oura does edge it out a bit when it comes to functionality, there's also a subscription fee that comes out to $6 per month. No one wants to pay that month after month, as it can add up quickly to the overall cost.

So, if you want to give a smart ring a try and feel more comfortable going with a trusted brand, the Galaxy Ring is going to be an awesome choice. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale because this is a perfect time to buy.