Samsung Galaxy Ring $280 $400 Save $120 Samsung's first smart ring provides users a new way to track their fitness and health metrics. Not only is it our favorite alternative to a smartwatch, but there aren't any additional fees or subscriptions needed to take full advantage of the device. Right now, you can score $120 off for a limited time. $280 at Amazon

For most, grabbing a smartwatch or fitness tracker is the obvious answer if you're looking to buy a wearable. But if you want something a little outside the box, we recommend going with a smart ring, as it offers roughly the same benefits in a much smaller package.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is currently one of our favorite fitness trackers and it's now on sale. For a limited time, you can score this ring for a great price, as a steep discount knocks $120 off its retail price of $400. Be quick because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

Close

One of the biggest advantages that a smart ring has over a smartwatch or fitness tracker is going to be comfort. Since this slips onto your finger, it doesn't feel all that chunky, and makes it easier to wear at times you don't want to like when you're sleeping.

The battery life is also pretty good too, lasting up to seven days on a charge. Furthermore, it also comes with an attractive charging case that also doubles as a power bank so you can charge the ring on the go.

Of course, the ring is built solid in order to withstand day to day activities, and can even be worn in the shower. Perhaps the most important is that the Galaxy Ring also has the ability to track your physical activities, along with your sleep and stress levels.

Where the Galaxy Ring edges out its competitors is that there isn't an additional fee to use the product. What you see is what you get. Purchase it, wear it, and get all the stats you want. And at this price, it's an absolute no-brainer if you've been looking for a smart ring.