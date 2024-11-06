Key Takeaways Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 sooner than expected.

The new Galaxy Ring 2 might feature a slimmer design, extended battery life, and enhanced health-tracking capabilities.

Samsung is currently focused on expanding the availability of the original Galaxy Ring.

Samsung only launched the Galaxy Ring a few months ago, but it quickly earned a spot among the best smart rings on the market. Demand for the Galaxy Ring has been phenomenal since day one, and it appears Samsung wants to keep up the momentum. According to a new report, the Korean tech giant is looking to launch the next-generation Galaxy Ring 2 sooner than expected.

According to a leak from yeux1122 — the same source who recently hinted at a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip launching next year — Samsung might release the Galaxy Ring 2 "a bit earlier" than initially planned. While there's no exact timeline yet, given that the first-generation Galaxy Ring was teased in February 2024 and launched in July, the next-gen model will likely debut sometime in the second half of next year.

It's worth noting that smart rings don't follow the yearly update cycle we often see with smartwatches. For example, the Oura Ring 3 was launched in 2021, with its successor, the Oura Ring 4, only arriving in October 2024. Similarly, the Ultrahuman Ring Air has been on the market for over a year with no signs of a new version coming anytime soon, as the company to update the current model with software updates rather than releasing new hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could bring major upgrades over the first-generation

Close

Despite the lack of a launch date, the leaker has shared some expected features for the Galaxy Ring 2. According to the tipster, the new model will feature a slimmer design, extended battery life, and even more (though unspecified) health-tracking capabilities. While some recent rumors hinted that an upcoming Samsung smart ring will feature an adjustable size (via TechRadar), it's highly unlikely that this feature will appear in the Galaxy Ring 2.

That said, Samsung wouldn't want to launch a second-generation smart ring so soon after the original's debut, as this could frustrate early adopters. Instead, the company currently seems to be focused on expanding the Galaxy Ring's availability to more regions and running additional promotions to attract new customers.