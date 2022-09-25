Patch up your differences and unblock a number on your Samsung phone

Samsung allows you to block contacts on the top Galaxy phones. When things go south with someone, you can block their number on your phone to avoid calls and messages. If you accidentally blocked an unknown number or sorted out differences with your friend or family, you should unblock their number on your Galaxy phone.

Blocking a number can come in handy when unknown callers constantly call or message to sell their products, credit cards, and other unnecessary stuff. You might have blocked annoying friends or family members too. While it's helpful to dodge messages, you may miss important calls in the process.

If you have saved the number in contacts, use the app to unlock it.

Open the default One UI Contacts app on your Galaxy phone. Tap on the magnifier icon in the upper-right corner and search for the contact name you want to unblock. Select More in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap Unblock contact. Close

Did you block an unknown number from the Recents menu? Follow these step-by-step instructions to unblock it:

Open the Phone app on a Samsung phone. Tap on an unknown number and select the i (info) button. Tap Unblock from the bottom menu bar. 2 Images Close

Unblock a number from the Messages app

You can view all blocked numbers from the Messages app and unblock necessary ones.

Launch the Messages app on your Samsung phone. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner and open Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Block numbers and spam. Open the Block numbers menu. 2 Images Close In the list of numbers blocked on your phone, tap the remove (-) icon beside a number you want to unblock. Close

One UI won't ask for a confirmation and simply unlocks it to receive calls and messages.

Use the Samsung Phone app to unblock a number

You can access the same blocked numbers list from the default Phone app too.

Open the Phone app on your Galaxy phone. Tap on the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open Settings. 2 Images Close Select Block numbers. Check the same blocked numbers list. Tap the red icon beside a number to unblock it. 2 Images Close

Unblock unknown and private numbers

Samsung offers an option to block unknown and private numbers. If you have enabled the filter, turn it off using the steps below.

Open the Block numbers menu in the Phone app (refer to the steps above) Turn off Block unknown/private numbers. Close

If you get spam calls from private numbers, head to the same menu to enable the spam filter again.

Disable spam protection

While the default caller ID and spam protection are useful, this can be aggressive at times. You can disable it from the Call settings menu.

Head to Call settings on a Galaxy phone (refer to the steps above). Turn off Caller ID and spam protection. Close

Unlock a number from third-party apps

So far, we've talked about unblocking a number using your Samsung phone's default Messages, Phone, and Contacts app. If you use a third-party service such as Truecaller to manage your calls and contacts, the steps to unblock a number differ on them. Let's take Truecaller as an example here.

Open Truecaller on your phone. Go to the Blocking menu. Turn off Block top spammers, Block hidden numbers, Block numbers from foreign countries, and Block numbers not in the phonebook. 2 Images Close Scroll to the Block list and unblock relevant numbers from the following menu.

Start getting calls from relevant numbers

Samsung One UI has robust filters and spam protection to avoid bogus callers. Blocking a number should be the last step to prevent calls and messages. Now that you have reconfirmed the blocked numbers list, check the best One UI tips and tricks to customize the homescreen.