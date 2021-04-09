As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.

Premium: Over $700

While its mid-range and budget models move the most units, the media conversation about Samsung is often centered around its premium devices. And with good reason: Samsung's high-end phones are some of the very best on the market. These are our favorites right now.

Galaxy Z Fold3

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is the fanciest, most over-the-top phone you can buy from Samsung today. It's got the super-quick Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12 gigs of RAM, and great cameras, but its biggest draw is, obviously, that it unfolds to reveal a big, beautiful, 7.6-inch internal screen. It'll cost ya, though: without any trade-ins or other promos, the Fold3 is $1,800 at MSRP, though it's frequently available for hundreds less anymore.

Galaxy Z Flip3

If you want to get a taste of the foldable life without selling the family dog, the Galaxy Flip3 might be up your alley. It's got less RAM, a lower-res internal display, and its cameras aren't as capable. It also has middling battery life. But the way it folds — hamburger-style rather than hot dog — means it's much more pocketable, and while it's not inexpensive by any measure, starting at $1,000, it's not nearly as pricey as the Fold3.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

If you're after peak Samsung but don't want a folding phone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should be your go-to. It's a huge son of a gun, with a 1440p, 120Hz, 6.8-inch screen, and it's fast, packing the latest Snapdragon 888 processor and a minimum of 12 gigabytes of RAM. In our review, we found that its cameras were fantastic, too. David had especially high praise for its 10x telephoto lens, calling it "an absolute gem."

With an MSRP starting at $1,200 and going all the way up to $1,380 for the highest trim, the S21 Ultra isn't cheap. It has been available for as low as $850, though, so keep an eye out for sales. If you want what's unequivocally the best conevntional smartphone Samsung has to offer, the S21 Ultra still fits that bill — just be aware the S22 series is right around the corner.

Galaxy S21+

Step down to the Galaxy S21+ and you're missing out on some camera features (mainly telephoto lenses, which the Ultra has two of), screen real estate (it's got a 6.7-inch screen to the Ultra's 6.8), and marginal performance enhancements (it's "only" got eight gigs of RAM), but you're also saving some serious cash. In our review, Ryan loved the S21+'s comparatively svelte build and flatter display relative to the more-expensive S21 Ultra. "The S21 Ultra is undeniably a 'better' phone," he wrote, "but it's $200 more expensive and not nearly as comfortable to hold." You can find the S21+ for $800 or less more often than not lately.

Mid-range: $300 – $700

Samsung's top-tier phones don't cost as much as they once did, but it's still fully reasonable not to want to spend more on a phone than you do on rent. Thankfully, the company offers a number of mid-range options, the best of which straddle the flagship line.

Galaxy S21

The regular Galaxy S21 offers the premium Samsung experience in a relatively compact package, with a "small" 6.2-inch display. Sure, its back is plastic, but it's pretty dang nice plastic. In our review, Ryne concluded that "When you get right down to it, the Galaxy S21 is a great phone at a great price," and that's hard to argue, especially now: its MSRP is $800, but it's been available for $700 or less very frequently this year. It even fell to $600 for Prime Day 2021.

Galaxy A52 5G

Packing the 5G-capable Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, six gigabytes of RAM, and the promise of security updates until sometime in 2025, the Galaxy A52 has a lot to offer. In my review, I found the screen was outstanding for a mid-range device, though camera performance is only average. The Galaxy A53 should also be showing up any time now. Still, at $500, the A52 5G a strong value.

Honorable mention

On Verizon? Consider the carrier-exclusive Galaxy A42 5G. It offers some of the same perks as the A52 5G — namely the Snapdragon 750G CPU and ample 128-gigabyte internal storage — for $100 less. Pick one up from Samsung or Verizon.

Budget: $299 or less

Say you're in the market for an even lower-cost device. Not a problem! Samsung is all over the budget market with smartphones from as low as $110.

Galaxy A32

The Galaxy A33 isn't too far off, but Samsung's Galaxy A32 is still a bit of a wonder. At an MSRP of $280, it's one of the cheapest 5G-capable phones you can buy. It's running on a pretty modest MediaTek 720 CPU and four gigs of RAM, which, while plenty for basic phone stuff (calls, texts, that sort of thing), can be a bit of a hindrance. In our review, Ryne found that the phone "Regularly and consistently stuttered and dropped frames." It's also only got a 720p display. But if you're a particularly light user, there's plenty to like here — including three full years of security updates.

Galaxy A12

On paper, the Galaxy A12 has plenty to offer for less than 200 bucks. Like the A32, it's got a big 5,000 milliamp-hour battery, and an ample 6.5-inch screen (although it's only 720p). It's guaranteed three years of security updates, too. But our review calls it the "weak link in Samsung's A-series" due to slow performance and cruddy cameras, among other faults. It's not a terrible phone, but just know going in it won't be a great experience, either.

Galaxy A02s

Clocking in at just $110, the Galaxy A02s is about as cheap as smartphones get. It's super basic, with an older processor and just two gigabytes of RAM. It doesn't even have a finger print sensor. But hey, it's got the same big battery as the A32 and A12, and it'll make calls and send texts with the best of 'em. Our review found that — surprise — it's a bit of a slow performer with bad cameras, but again, it's $110. For the price, it's about as good as you could hope.

