Samsung has never been better at updating its devices, and One UI 4.1 is quickly rolling out to Galaxy devices worldwide. Although it's only a small version bump over One UI 4.0, it includes handy features like Smart Widgets (on compatible devices), improved Material You theming, and a more optimized camera experience. The update quickly found its way to older Samsung flagships after debuting on the S22 series, and now it's spreading to plenty of other devices.
Now that the flagship devices have all been updated, Samsung's attention has been focused on its budget and mid-range lineup, with 4.1 arriving for several generations of the Galaxy A and M series being updated in the last few weeks. The latest is the Galaxy A32 5G (via SamMobile), which has now begun rolling out to those in the US. You'll find it will arrive on your phone as version A326USQU7BVD1. We'll keep this post updated as more phones and tablets receive One UI 4.1.
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S21 series
Galaxy Note series
- Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note20 series
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip3
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Fold3
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
Other mid-range Galaxy phones
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy M52
- Galaxy M62
Galaxy tablets
- Galaxy Tab S6 series
- Galaxy Tab S7 series