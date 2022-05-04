Samsung has never been better at updating its devices, and One UI 4.1 is quickly rolling out to Galaxy devices worldwide. Although it's only a small version bump over One UI 4.0, it includes handy features like Smart Widgets (on compatible devices), improved Material You theming, and a more optimized camera experience. The update quickly found its way to older Samsung flagships after debuting on the S22 series, and now it's spreading to plenty of other devices.

Now that the flagship devices have all been updated, Samsung's attention has been focused on its budget and mid-range lineup, with 4.1 arriving for several generations of the Galaxy A and M series being updated in the last few weeks. The latest is the Galaxy A32 5G (via SamMobile), which has now begun rolling out to those in the US. You'll find it will arrive on your phone as version A326USQU7BVD1. We'll keep this post updated as more phones and tablets receive One UI 4.1.

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Note series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Other mid-range Galaxy phones

Galaxy F62

Galaxy M52

Galaxy M62

Galaxy tablets

Galaxy Tab S6 series

Galaxy Tab S7 series

