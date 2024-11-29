Key Takeaways While we wait for One UI 7's first beta to land, a source has managed to obtain the APKs of a few Samsung apps that will come bundled with the upcoming update.

Users can download the Samsung Calendar, Reminder, and Voice Recorder apps from One UI 7, though they may not work as smoothly as you expect.

Barring some minor changes in other apps, Samsung Calendar benefits from a couple of visual changes, such as updated widgets.

Samsung has delayed the release of One UI 7 stable until January 2025, when it will reportedly debut alongside the Galaxy S25 series. In the meantime, we've been eagerly waiting for the beta to drop, though it appears to have been pushed back, too. So far, we've encountered screenshots of certain One UI 7 elements, such as the Quick Settings panel and the camera interface. Now, a fresh leak is giving us a closer look at some of the Samsung-branded apps in One UI 7.

Thanks to X/Twitter user Gerwin van Giessen, we're getting a look at a handful of Samsung apps that will come bundled with One UI 7, including Voice Recorder, Reminder, and Calendar. While the source uncovered the Calculator and Clock apps as well, these apps are supposedly facing installation issues (via SamMobile).

Van Giessen has also uploaded the APKs for Calendar, Voice Recorder, and Reminder on APKMirror, letting anyone with a Galaxy smartphone try them out. However, in a recent X post, the source clarifies that the Calendar app is already outdated, promising to share the newer version later.

One UI 6 vs One UI 7 Calendar widgets (left); Updated backgrounds for alarms/reminders (right)

Screenshots from the Samsung Calendar app captured by SamMobile suggest that it's among the most changed apps visually, courtesy of modified home screen widgets and tweaked backgrounds for alarms and reminders. Meanwhile, the Samsung Voice Recorder app also has a couple of changes, but not to the extent we're seeing in the Calendar app.

Take these One UI 7 apps for a spin

One UI 6 Voice Recorder app (left) One UI 7 Voice Recorder app (right)

You can sideload the APKs for the Calendar, Reminder, and Voice Recorder apps below. It's important to remember that these are likely early builds, so some functionality may not work as expected. Nevertheless, these apps will give you a decent idea of the UI changes on board.

Samsung Reminder

Samsung Calendar (newer version expected soon)

Samsung Voice Recorder

If you're unhappy with the performance of these One UI 7 apps, you can head back to the Galaxy Store or the Play Store and reinstall the current versions of the apps again. According to SamMobile, these APKs should work on Galaxy devices featuring One UI 6 and 6.1, provided you don't have Auto Blocker toggled in Settings > Security and privacy. Auto Blocker is a feature built into Galaxy devices to prevent the installation of apps from unknown sources, such as APK sideloading.

With no confirmation on when the first One UI 7 beta will land, this is the best that Galaxy smartphone owners can do to get a taste of the next big software release. A few things are expected to be different with One UI 7, including better animations along with the updated Quick Settings panel. With reports now suggesting the first One UI 7 beta would only land by mid-December, we wonder if the January 2025 release timeline for the stable version's launch will hold up.