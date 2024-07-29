Summary Samsung's One UI 7 beta launch was rumored for a launch this week, but may have been delayed.

Samsung reportedly wants its One UI 6.1.1 update to roll out before it starts a One UI 7 beta program.

People who have received early access to Samsung's pre-beta One UI 7 builds have noted that stability is an issue, which could be playing a role in this delay.

Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7, which is rumored to be Samsung's biggest UI redesign in years, has been in development for a while now. According to recent leaks from reliable industry analysts, the first One UI 7 beta was expected to drop today, Monday, July 29, but that no longer appears to be the case.

The redesign, which, according to early leaks, appears to be inspired by iOS 18, is still ahead of schedule. For reference, the first One UI 6 beta came out on August 11 last year, and it is likely that One UI 7 will also be delayed to a similar date.

Credible leaker Ice Universe recently suggested that the first One UI 7 beta could drop at the "end of July or early August," with Max Jambor narrowing it down to this week. Jambor is now suggesting that Samsung has delayed the update, quoting the ongoing rollout of One UI 6.1.1 as the culprit.

The tech giant aims to roll out One UI 6.1.1 to eligible devices before it starts rolling out One UI 7. For reference, One UI 6.1.1 rolled out with Samsung's Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 on launch, and the skin is expected to make its way to the following devices:

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S23 series, including S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S8

One UI 7 being delayed was also corroborated by SamMobile and IceUniverse, with the latter suggesting on multiple occasions that early builds of One UI 7 are unstable, sluggish, and buggy, which might also be the reason for Samsung to hold it back.

It is currently unclear how long users will have to wait to try out the new skin. Regardless, we're expecting it to be a big overhaul, complete with satellite connectivity, new icons, a revamped camera app, a split notification panel, and a lot more.