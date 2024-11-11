Key Takeaways Samsung has acknowledged issues with Dolby Atmos performance following the One UI 6.1.1 update.

The manufacturer has blamed an updated version of the Dolby Atmos Library for this particular bug, with Dolby working on a fix already.

This won't be the first One UI 6.1.1-related issue to surface, as Galaxy S23 Ultra owners were affected by camera zoom issues recently.

Samsung began rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update a couple of months ago, starting with the Galaxy S24 series. Older flagships like the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 weren't far behind. But things didn't go according to plan for Samsung, as it was forced to halt the update for the Galaxy S23 Ultra due to a major camera bug. Around the same time, posts on the company's forums also touched upon a Dolby Atmos issue that reportedly appeared following the One UI 6.1.1 update. Nearly two months later, Samsung has finally acknowledged this bug while also promising a fix.

A new report by SamMobile sheds light on Samsung's confirmation, courtesy of a tip from one of their readers. For the uninitiated, users on Reddit and Samsung's community forum (1) (2) have raised alarm over this problem for a while now. Some even say they've resorted to disabling Dolby Atmos altogether due to its below-average performance following One UI 6.1.1. At least two complainants mention facing this issue on the Galaxy Tab S9 as well, suggesting the bug may not be limited to just one smartphone.

A fix should be here imminently

Now, Samsung has officially acknowledged this bug, blaming it on the newly updated Dolby Atmos Library, which was upgraded from version 3.10 to 3.12 with One UI 6.1.1. Although the updated Dolby Atmos Library was meant to improve the 360 Audio feature, "this change has altered the sound quality in some audio modes," resulting in potentially "inferior" performance, the company said.

The good news is that Samsung has communicated the problem to Dolby, which is working on an update to fix this. Unfortunately, we don't know when that will be. As SamMobile notes, since the fix hasn't appeared with the recently rolled out November security patch, impacted users will hope it's remedied with the December 2024 security update in a few weeks' time.

Are you facing similar issues on your Galaxy smartphone?