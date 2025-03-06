I’ve been vocal about my displeasure with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. After keeping the design unchanged for three years, I was sure Samsung would take a big swing with the S25 Ultra. Unfortunately, the company delivered another iterative update without significant innovation and removed the Bluetooth S pen functionality, adding insult to injury for long-time Samsung fans.

Looking back at the Galaxy Note 9 is a fantastic way to highlight my frustrations, as it's the last device Samsung designed to appeal to enthusiasts. Whenever I pick my Note 9 back up, I immediately notice the stark contrast to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s not just that Samsung isn’t innovating; its goals have changed.

Samsung put everyone in an uncomfortable spot

Inconvenient union

I remember Samsung’s awkward transition from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. I wondered how the company would handle the backlash from long-time fans who loved the S pen on their devices. Yes, the S21 Ultra supported an S pen, but it wasn’t housed inside the phone, so it wasn’t a proper solution. The Galaxy S22 Ultra seemed like a more elegant remedy to appease Galaxy S and Note fans, but it created more problems than it solved.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn’t draw any emotion from me, and that’s precisely what Samsung intended.

For starters, the Galaxy S22 Ultra developed an awkward situation for Samsung. The company needed to create enough separation between the S22 Ultra and S22+ to justify both phones. The result was a nerfing of the S22+, with Samsung fitting the phone with only a 1080p display and a lesser camera system for $1,000. The S24+ mostly fixed the disparity, at least giving customers a proper flagship experience for their money, but there’s still tension in the lineup.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra clicked something in my mind. I realized neither camp is happy here. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new rounded corners strip the last bits of Note heritage away, and the Bluetooth S pen is just a reminder of what we’ve lost — like messing with the hood ornament on a car. It’s a symbol. Galaxy S fans don’t want a Note; Note fans don’t want a Galaxy S device, and there’s no way to reconcile the two.

The Galaxy Note 9 had everything, and we liked that

The MacGyver of smartphones

I mentioned the Bluetooth S pen removal because it perfectly encapsulates the problem enthusiasts have with Samsung. The version of Samsung that designed the Note 9 wouldn’t have cared whether 1% of owners used a function. In 2018, Samsung would’ve fit the phone with the feature anyway or added more functionality so more people would be enticed to use it. The marketing strategy was simple. If you wanted the sleek and stylish Galaxy that worried about design, get the S model. If you were an enthusiast who wanted the best of the best with all the trimmings, you waited for the Galaxy Note.

It is saddening to realize all the features that have disappeared over the last seven years. Forget the microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack, but items like the iris scanner, rear fingerprint sensor, and MST payments are an incredible loss. It was a magic trick when you paid a bill on a legacy credit card machine with your Galaxy Note 9. It wasn’t a feature you used daily, but you were glad when it was there, adding value.

I also can’t stand the argument about how easy it is to replace the S pen's remote shutter functionality with a Galaxy Watch or Ring device. Why would I want to spend more money on another separate device to recover functionality I already had? I also don’t like the idea of always wearing a smartwatch. I like analog watches, and the Galaxy Note series has always been a one-stop shop for functionality.

Showing no emotion

Samsung doesn’t want to offend

I watched a Jay Leno’s Garage episode where he reviewed the 1993 Dodge Viper. And Leno highlighted that the important thing about the design of the Viper was that you either loved it or hated it. The worst thing a car design can do is leave you without emotion. The Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn’t draw any emotion from me, and that’s precisely what Samsung intended. It appears the company didn’t want to add anything to the S25 Ultra’s design that might cause casual users to pass it by on carrier store shelves.

I don’t know why we can’t return to separate release cycles and devices. I’m not asking Samsung to wipe its marketing slate clean and start over, but I’d enjoy at least one device catered towards enthusiasts. I’d love to see a single phone meant to showcase everything the company could do with a phone, even if it risked alienating casual users.

It’s not the progress I hoped for

If you had asked me seven years ago whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be a significant departure from the Note 9 I had in my hand, I would have said yes. It turns out I would’ve been right, but not for the reason I expected at the time. The Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t different because it's full of cutting-edge technology, improving each feature.

It departs from the Note 9 because Samsung’s priorities have changed. Samsung transformed from a company enthusiasts idolized for pushing the envelope here in the US to one that plays it safe, hoping things like Galaxy AI will be enough to persuade you to upgrade. It’s a sad state, and I hope it turns around soon.