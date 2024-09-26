If you polled long-time, hardcore Samsung fans, I think they’d choose the Galaxy Note 9 as one of their all-time favorite devices. I know the Galaxy Note 4 would get plenty of votes, but the Galaxy Note 9 was the last time Samsung appealed to enthusiasts. It still has a loyal fan base today, as I hear from users on their second batteries and third screens — anything to keep their beloved Note 9 in service.

However, nostalgia is not the only reason we keep our Galaxy Note 9s; we also legitimately want and need legacy features. It’s not that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is no longer capable; I put a SIM into my old Note 9 recently for a few days, and it performed well. Unfortunately, Samsung support ended years ago, leaving us without new features or the peace of mind of security patches.

Companies like Samsung and Google have started offering longer software support windows for new smartphones. Some users are asking what the big deal is about seven years of support, and plenty are wondering who keeps their phone for seven years. The Galaxy Note 9 is a perfect example of why extended support matters.

Samsung included everything on the Galaxy Note 9

Last true Note for enthusiasts

I always thought Samsung appealed to two types of customers with its different hardware releases. The Galaxy S was a sexy and sleek device meant to look good next to an iPhone in your carrier store, while the Galaxy Note was for the enthusiasts, with every bit of technology thrown into a relatively boxy package. It featured a MicroSD card slot, iris scanner, headphone jack, and notification LED — everything that’s been removed from modern devices.

In addition, the Galaxy Note 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 with 8GB of RAM, an old, but still capable, chipset. No one will confuse the Galaxy Note 9 with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, though; apps take an extra beat or two to open, and you’ll notice slowdowns in more intensive programs and games.

For daily tasks, however, the Note 9 still gets the job done, and if you swap out a battery, it becomes a well-featured budget device with a premium build and gorgeous display.

Lack of software support is an issue

Samsung skipped town years ago

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 10, which last received a security patch in June 2022. Soon, apps will lose support as developers move away from legacy software. I wouldn’t recommend using unsupported phones for banking or financial apps, as new vulnerabilities that pop up will not be patched. It’s disappointing, especially since so many still want to use their Galaxy Note 9, and the device is up to the task.

As much as anyone, I get wrapped up in an enthusiast's mindset, falling prey to aggressive update cycles and phones offering "new" features. We can quickly lose sight of how many people can happily get by on their smartphones with Facebook and Instagram, using WhatsApp to send messages to family and friends.

Too many users upgrade who don’t need to, and more extended software support will eliminate people feeling pressured into spending money they don’t have to. Even if you don’t keep your phone for six or seven years, a supported phone will fetch more on the secondary market than one out of support — it doesn’t hurt to have the option.

It’s not over yet for the Galaxy Note 9

LineageOS is here for enthusiasts who want to keep going

Even though official Samsung support has ended, LineageOS is available for users who are comfortable unlocking their bootloaders, giving enthusiasts an option for upgraded support. LineageOS gives legacy devices up-to-date Android versions with included security patches. You won’t get the latest and greatest One UI features with Galaxy AI, but you’ll get some additional peace of mind knowing patches are being added to your beloved Note 9.

LineageOS is also designed to be lightweight, which is ideal for older hardware that might get bogged down by bloated manufacturer software packages. It’s not exactly what I’d want on my Note 9, but it’s something if you insist on keeping your physical fingerprint reader and MicroSD card slot.

Don’t scoff the next time a company offers longer support

It’s not just the Galaxy Note 9 that would’ve benefited from extended software support. You’d be shocked how many A-series devices people hold onto because they do enough for them to get by.

With smartphones more expensive than ever, it makes more sense for people to hold onto devices for as long as possible. Older phones provide the last bit of solace from a forgotten era for enthusiasts who love a headphone jack and notification LED. When people ask why seven years of updates matter, the Galaxy Note 9 is the answer.