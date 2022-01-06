Samsung’s been on a blitz lately to get its latest software on as many devices as possible, and we just saw the flagship Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra pick up One UI 4 based on Android 12 at the tail end of 2021. We first heard reports of it coming to Switzerland, and it finally started hitting the US yesterday. However, just as with the firmware release for the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, only Verizon versions of the Note phones were initially seeing update. Now Samsung has begun making it available to even more users, with the software coming to unlocked Note20 and Note20 Ultra units in the US.

The Android 12-based One UI 4 update for the Galaxy Note20 series arrives as firmware version N98xUSQS2EULF (per SamMobile). It’s been widely reported that the OTA update has already been popping up for users on Comcast's network, and it’s only a matter of time before we see it elsewhere. Like the other recent Samsung Android 12 updates, this one will come bundled with the December security patch.

You’ll have to wait a little longer for the January update, but with Samsung’s blistering rollout pace, we doubt that will be the case for long. Android 12 is the second major OS update coming to the phones — both devices shipped with One UI 2.5 (based on Android 10) before being upgraded to Android 11 and One UI 3 in late 2020.

If you own a Galaxy Note20 or Galaxy Note20 Ultra and are based in the US, you can manually check for the new update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Installing the update should give you access to all the best features of Android 12 and One UI 4, including Material You theming (complete with Samsung’s vibrant color palettes), icon pack support, new and improved widgets, enhanced stock apps, and a new option to activate always-on display when you get a notification. There's also improved privacy and security, more accessibility features... you know the drill by now.

