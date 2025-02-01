Summary Samsung's tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy G Fold, is expected to debut by January 2026, as per a reliable source.

The Galaxy G Fold will be based on the Flex G concept from CES 2022, featuring a G-shaped folding design for enhanced durability.

As per this new leak, the Samsung Galaxy G Fold could have a smaller display than the Huawei Mate XT, although it could weigh the same as the Mate XT.

While the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy S25 Edge received most of the attention during the recently concluded Samsung Unpacked event, the South Korean electronics giant also partially confirmed that a tri-fold smartphone is in the works, competing with the world's first tri-fold phone, the Huawei Mate XT. Barring the usual suite of rumors and leaks, not much is known about this Samsung tri-fold device. However, a source from the company's home region of South Korea is now providing more details about this mystery device.

Leaker yeux1122, who has a decent track record with Samsung-related leaks, appears to have stumbled upon some new information about Samsung's tri-fold device. Writing on the Korean-language blog Naver, yeux1122 begins by saying that Samsung's tri-fold smartphone will debut by January 26 (likely referring to January 2026), citing DSCC's Ross Young (via Neowin).

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Samsung may release the tri-fold smartphone by the third quarter of 2025, so there's some conflicting information floating around. The next part of the revelation by yeux1122 is perhaps more interesting, as the source claims Samsung will call this triple-folding smartphone the G Fold (or presumably the Galaxy G Fold) when it launches.

This makes sense since it's expected to be based on the Samsung Flex G concept revealed during CES 2022. The G here refers to the shape in which the foldable is closed. Samsung said at the time that this particular form factor is "more durable" as its inward folding design ensures the displays are protected at all times.

If Samsung does end up using the Flex G concept as a starting point for its upcoming foldable, it will set the device apart from the Mate XT, which relies on an S-shaped design that keeps one portion of the display exposed, somewhat like the conventional book-style foldables we see on the market today.

The Galaxy G Fold is expected to feature a smaller display than the Mate XT