Summary Samsung's latest foldable phones are selling well in Europe, with annual sales surpassing those of the Galaxy Note series.

The company has set a target to beat the Galaxy Note series globally, and it has hit its target for the European market.

Samsung has yet to confirm whether this is the case in other markets, such as the US.

The final addition to the Galaxy Note series was revealed just over three years ago, and it now appears Samsung’s long-term plan to replace it with foldable devices is working. According to the company during its IFA 2023 keynote, Samsung is now selling more foldable models year-on-year in Europe than it ever did Galaxy Note devices.

Samsung's Chief Marketing Officer for Europe, Benjamin Braun, said, “Our latest foldable phones are selling super fast. In fact, the annual sales of our foldable devices have exceeded those of the Note series in Europe.” The company didn’t confirm any exact sales figures for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5, and it didn't comment on whether this target had been beaten globally as well as in Europe.

Beating the Galaxy Note series is a target Samsung has been clear it is aiming for in 2023. During an interview with CNET ahead of the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 going on sale, the head of Samsung’s mobile division, TM Roh, said that sales globally were almost on par between its foldable series and what it used to sell each year in Galaxy Note models. He also said the company expected to beat that target with the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

It may be that Samsung has hit this target globally, but it only chose to speak about its European numbers given that IFA 2023 is focused on the region. We may hear more in the coming weeks about global sales figures and whether that target has been hit around the world. For now, all we know is in Europe.

It's important to note here that Samsung's Z Flip line is also marketed toward a wider audience than the Galaxy Note series ever was. While foldable smartphones remain a niche market compared to the sales of most smartphones, this statistic may mean that we're seeing momentum build for bendy devices.