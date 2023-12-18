Summary Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now receiving Android 14 and One UI 6 updates for US carrier-locked devices.

Samsung’s long-awaited One UI 6 has been rolling out over the past few weeks, and Android 14 has been widely available since October 2023. That being said, not all devices are compatible with these updates, and some have been excluded from receiving them altogether. Now, a few Samsung foldables are set to receive One UI 6 and Android 14, despite the company running a little late with the updates for these models.

Per two separate reports from SamMobile, several foldable Galaxy phones are now receiving Android 14 and One UI 6. These include the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Specifically, the updates have been launched for US carrier-locked devices, and they seem to be going out to Verizon, T-Mobile, and MetroPCS network users first. There is no timeline for when the updates will be coming to unlocked devices.

It may seem like it’s taken awhile for One UI 6 to make its way to older Samsung devices. However, the software only debuted on the Galaxy S22 lineup for US users at the end of November 2023. This is notably after it began rolling out for device owners in Europe and the UK around mid-November. So far, the launch has seemingly been staggered and dependent on the device owner’s region.

That being said, Samsung’s release schedule for One UI 6 has become more transparent since the first One UI 6 stable build was released for the Galaxy S23 series. Early last month, a Samsung community member noted that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 would receive One UI 6 by November 13. The Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were originally slated for November 20, with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 updates estimated to be released the week after that. So it appears Samsung is running slightly behind schedule, but it's worth noting that this update had already been spotted for the Fold 3 and 4 in the UK last week.

Samsung is already working on One UI 6.1, the latest update for the software, and rumors are swirling on what’s to come. Many believe that battery protection modes are expected to come with the update. This might not sound groundbreaking by any means, but it could extend the lifespan of your device's battery. There are also rumors that indicate One UI 6.1 could support some generative AI features, which are supposedly part of the next line of Galaxy phones.

Whether you’re looking forward to One UI 6 or Android 14, it’s worth noting that not all Samsung devices are slated to receive these updates. To check if yours is currently eligible, visit your device settings and look for the software update section. Assuming you have connectivity, your phone should be able to automatically detect any available updates — including One UI 6, if it’s eligible.