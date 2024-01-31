Summary Samsung's lineup of 2024 foldables is becoming more of a reality with new codenames "Q6," "B6," and "Q6A."

The "A" in "Q6A" may indicate a lower price point for a book-style foldable phone, similar to Samsung's budget-friendly A-series of smartphones.

Samsung faces competition in the foldable phone market, especially in China, and may need to release more affordable options to keep up with the industry.

While the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones have certainly hit the mark when it comes to nostalgia, not everyone who wants to satisfy their craving has had the budget for it. The phones are some of Samsung’s priciest models, and aside from their vintage designs, their features and components justify the cost. That being said, customers are still holding out hope that Samsung will roll out more budget-friendly variants in the future. Now, rumors are once again heating up that their wishes may soon come true.

A new report from WinFuture suggests that Samsung already has three codenames established for upcoming foldable phones (via 9to5Google). This comes after rumors began swirling earlier this month that Samsung is reconsidering a budget-friendly alternative, per The Elec. The codenames are supposedly “Q6,” “B6,” and “Q6A,” each of which serves as helpful clues. Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were assigned “Q5” and “B5,” respectively. This would lead one to assume that the rumored codenames represent the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, building on their previous model numbers.

The real news, though, is “Q6A." The “A” seems to be an indicator of the lower price point for its book-style foldable, as Samsung's A-series of smartphones is made up of budget-friendly devices. Thus far, the company has remained mum on the rumors, but it struck down similar allegations back in 2023. It’s possible that the situation has changed and Samsung has pivoted since it last addressed the claims.

If it turns out that the company is in fact developing more affordable alternatives to this year's eventual Galaxy Z Fold 6, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising. As the foldable market has heated up in China, Samsung is now facing more competition from companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Many of these competitors are rolling out phones with such designs, which is inevitably putting pressure on Samsung to keep up with the industry. Data suggests that the company is already behind in terms of market share in the Chinese foldable industry. For this reason, it wouldn’t be shocking if it chose to roll out affordable options that could help it play catch-up. Just take a look at last year's Tecno Phantom V Fold, a device that cut the Fold 5's price nearly in half.

If you want to relish the nostalgia of a foldable phone or you simply need an upgrade, Samsung has devices that can fulfill both of your needs. That being said, you can expect to pay a pretty penny if you do want to get your hands on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 — that is, until Samsung changes its mind on pricing.