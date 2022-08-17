When Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020, one of the event's standout parts was the revelation that you could customize the Fold 2 if you bought it from Samsung. You could choose between four colors for the hinge and two colors for the rest of the device. That might not be Moto Maker levels of options, but it was exciting to see, and we hoped it would continue with future foldables. Sadly, it didn't.

Well, not entirely, anyway. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched in several colors, but it wouldn't be until two months later that Samsung announced the Bespoke Edition Flip 3. Much like the Fold 2, the Bespoke Edition allows you to mix the colors of the hinge/frame and the glass panels for both halves of the phone.

Source: Samsung

This is what we had been waiting for, and while the color combinations were limited, being able to truly customize the device felt great and was worth the extra $100 and one-month wait before shipping. More exciting was the fact Samsung referred to this as the first Bespoke Edition device, meaning more would be on the way. We're sad to say the only device added to this arrangement has been the Galaxy Watch 4, which does what every other smartwatch ordering system lets you do: choose a different colored strap.

Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has come and gone, with no Bespoke Edition, just some Samsung-exclusive colors. These colors are lovely, but picking between a broader range of pre-made color options is not what the Bespoke Program promised.

Source: Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it's sad to see a repeat of last year's efforts, even if there have been some small improvements. The Flip 4 is available as a Bespoke Edition at launch, there are more colors, and you can choose between three frame colors instead of just one. That's all well and good, but where is the Fold 4 bespoke edition? Limiting it to the one device stings, as do the limited color options.

For those who don't remember, Moto Maker was a service Motorola offered on several models of Moto X and G, which allowed customers to choose between different back panels made of materials like wood, plastic, leather, and more. Each of these could be engraved with a message or your name, while the wood and leather options would absorb the oils of your hand and age beautifully and uniquely.

With the necessity of wireless charging and waterproofing, perhaps asking for a phone made of wood or leather is a bad idea. But the spirit of Moto Maker should live on, and Samsung is perhaps best equipped to do it. Let us change the color of the buttons, frame, back panel, and S Pen. Let us engrave our devices, something even Apple offers.

The new Bespoke Edition Flip 4 is better than before, with more colors to choose from, and less of a wait to get one. But it still isn't enough. Is it reasonable to expect it to match the Moto Maker of old? No. But we can dream. We're sure plenty of us would be happy to pay extra and wait longer for a unique phone that's truly ours, whether it comes in the form of next year's foldables or the Samsung Galaxy S23.