There are still many unconfirmed specs on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, despite the fact that Samsung is supposedly inching closer to launching the phone. Even the CPU that it will run on has yet to be communicated, but some have speculated it will be powered by the Exynos 2400. Now, a new rumor claims that this detail is flawed, and Samsung may go with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all regions.

According to a leak from tech sleuth @kro_roe on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rather than the Exynos 2400. While this hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung, it goes against some of the rumors that have been circulating as of late. Originally, it was believed that the Exynos 2400 would be used to power the new phone in some regions, just as it goes with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series (via Tom’s Guide).

Key differences in the Exynos and Snapdragon chips

If the Galaxy Z Flip 6 turns out to have Exynos 2400, the device won’t be a wash – the chip is just as powerful and capable of handling high-performance tasks with ease. However, the general consensus from benchmark tests suggests that it’s no match when paired up against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in terms of efficiency (via Tom’s Guide). When compared in the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Snapdragon chip proved its ability to operate without completely sucking the life out of the battery.

As the Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets closer to its debut, more rumors are beginning to float around about specs beyond its CPU. For instance, it’s thought that the phone may come in a series of more vibrant colors this time around. In addition to Mint and Silver Shadow – which are repurposed hues that have been renamed for marketing purposes – it’s expected to come in Yellow, Light Blue, Peach, White, and Crafted Black. These are just rumors, though, and nothing is certain until it comes from Samsung itself.